Builder sees producers adapting to Prop 12

Rick Thomas believes the marketplace is adapting to the potential for permanent changes in the wake of California’s Proposition 12 law.

The law, passed in 2018, establishes minimum requirements for confining certain farm animals and prohibits sales of meat and egg products from animals confined in a non-complying manner.

Prop 12 has found its way to the U.S. Supreme Court as the National Pork Producers Council and American Farm Bureau Federation are leading a challenge to have it declared unconstitutional. The court is expected to hear arguments this fall, with a ruling early next year.

Prop 12 became law Jan. 1, 2022, and provides guidelines for minimum space requirements based on square feet for calves raised for veal, breeding pigs and egg-laying hens. It bans the sale of pork, eggs and veal when the animals are confined to areas below minimum square-feet requirements.

Thomas, co-owner of Ag Property Solutions based in Emmetsburg, Iowa, a design-build general contractor, works with hog, dairy and egg producers throughout the country. Services range from new construction to remodels and expansions for producers of all sizes.

He says Prop 12 conversations have been at the forefront of design discussions. He says producers recognize that change is likely in some form, even if Prop 12 is struck down by the court.

“Some producers are waiting to see what the court does, but others who needed to update are moving ahead with remodeling to comply with new requirements,” Thomas says. “The poultry industry is about a decade ahead on similar rulings from other states and have already been moving forward with changes.”

He adds new buildings are also being constructed with Prop 12 and other guidelines in mind.

“We are working with producers to design buildings with animal well-being in mind,” Thomas says. “That is important to consumers because they drive the market at the end of the day.”

The cost to meet California’s requirements likely will be substantial. According to the NPPC, roughly 15% of all pork is marketed to nearly 40 million consumers in California.

The NPPC estimates costs in the billions of dollars for pork producers to meet Prop 12 requirements, adding while farmers will have to cover most of the costs, U.S. consumers will likely see higher pork prices.

“I think once the groups pushing laws like this are completed with gestation, farrowing systems are likely next,” Thomas says.

In the meantime, he says, work continues. Thomas says while producers are adapting buildings to meet future needs, many of those buildings were in need of updating already.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how busy we are given all of the unknowns,” Thomas says. “We are seeing a mix of both remodeling and new construction, but know there are people waiting on the court ruling to proceed with any capital facility expenditures. We are following the news closely.”

