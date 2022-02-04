Cell response protects pigs from COVID

Pigs don’t get sick when exposed to the coronavirus, and scientists at Iowa State University have learned more about the cell process that protects them.
The researchers say the information could lead to new therapies to trigger the same process in humans, lessoning COVID-19 symptoms. It could also help in dealing with other swine respiratory illnesses.
Rahul Nelli and Luis Gimenez-Lirola work in veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine at ISU and were part of the research team. Both have studied how coronaviruses affect pigs for years, although this study provided new information about the actual cell process that protects pigs.
“Pigs are resistant or not susceptible to this virus,” Nelli says.
Gimenez-Lirola says the topic has obviously been of particular interest of late.
“We have a lot of research going on with coronavirus in pigs and humans,” he says.
Pigs can be infected by the virus if exposed to high doses, but the infection is limited, and the pigs don’t show clinical signs of disease and do not transmit the virus to other animals.
Findings
In these latest experiments, the researchers introduced the virus to cultured pig and human respiratory epithelial cells, which line most of the respiratory tract. They found pig cells went through a process called apoptosis, meaning controlled cell death, in response to infection, at a higher rate than the human cells. The pigs cells going through the controlled cell death of apoptosis instead of the less controlled cell death of necrosis, which is more likely in human cells, is likely a key to why pigs don’t spread the coronavirus or experience symptoms.
Nelli says during the study they saw the controlled apoptosis process through a microscope.
“When we looked under the microscope there was an interesting phenomenon going on inside the cells,” he says. “The nuclei of the infected pig cells were starting to shred into fragments, but no uninfected pig cells.”
Researchers say the shredding of the nucleus is a “telltale sign” of apoptosis. Triggering apoptosis early in the infection causes minimal tissue damage and confines viral replication, which limits severe illness.
Human cells can go through apoptosis in response to coronavirus infection as well, but the study showed human cells do so much less frequently than pig cells. Pig cells are roughly 100 times more likely to undergo apoptosis than human cells, the study showed.
During necrosis cell death, the contents of the cell leak into the surrounding space, which causes a strong hyperimmune response that isn’t caused during apoptosis’ controlled cell death.
“In necrosis, the cells die, and they leak all the contents into the body,” Nelli says. “… In apoptosis, it won’t let any of the cell contents leak out.”
The researchers say apoptosis disposes of infected cells quickly without the immune system overreacting, while necrosis and the hyperimmune response are not as good for host cells, and the leaked contents of dying cells can spread infection to neighboring cells.
“We don’t want to over-conclude, but this response is probably something intrinsic to the pig immune system that is innate and not acquired,” Giminez-Lirola said. “The idea is to kill the virus subtly but fast enough so there’s not an excessive immune response triggered.”
Helping humans
Nelli and Gimenez-Lirola say the research could lead to new therapies that trigger apoptosis in humans, which could lessen COVID symptoms in humans and make them less likely to spread the disease.
Gimenez-Lirola says there could “absolutely” be health benefits for humans from the findings, if researchers can identify the specific molecules and components that initiate the apoptosis response. This could lead to treatments for humans to activate apoptosis in cells as a disease response.
Nelli says now that researchers know the process that protects pigs from coronavirus, identifying what causes that process will be the next step in using the information to help humans and also further understand how pigs can fight a variety of respiratory diseases.
“Now that we’ve identified the mechanism, the next step is what is causing that mechanism to happen,” he says. “It could be a molecule, it could be a chemical that triggers that apoptosis in the early stages.”
Gimenez-Lirola says the work is important as livestock producers combat a variety of animal diseases, and notes that while pigs are not affected by COVID, some animals are, noting mink producers were hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.