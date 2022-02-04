Cell response protects pigs from COVID

Pigs don’t get sick when exposed to the coronavirus, and scientists at Iowa State University have learned more about the cell process that protects them.

The researchers say the information could lead to new therapies to trigger the same process in humans, lessoning COVID-19 symptoms. It could also help in dealing with other swine respiratory illnesses.

Rahul Nelli and Luis Gimenez-Lirola work in veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine at ISU and were part of the research team. Both have studied how coronaviruses affect pigs for years, although this study provided new information about the actual cell process that protects pigs.

“Pigs are resistant or not susceptible to this virus,” Nelli says.

Gimenez-Lirola says the topic has obviously been of particular interest of late.

“We have a lot of research going on with coronavirus in pigs and humans,” he says.

Pigs can be infected by the virus if exposed to high doses, but the infection is limited, and the pigs don’t show clinical signs of disease and do not transmit the virus to other animals.

Findings

In these latest experiments, the researchers introduced the virus to cultured pig and human respiratory epithelial cells, which line most of the respiratory tract. They found pig cells went through a process called apoptosis, meaning controlled cell death, in response to infection, at a higher rate than the human cells. The pigs cells going through the controlled cell death of apoptosis instead of the less controlled cell death of necrosis, which is more likely in human cells, is likely a key to why pigs don’t spread the coronavirus or experience symptoms.