Company announces beef plant in Missouri

On Nov. 16, American Foods Group announced it plans to build a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri.

The facility would process 2,400 cattle per day once it is fully operational, which the company estimates will happen by the end of 2024. It would employ 1,300 people, and state officials estimate it will have a $1 billion economic impact.

Mike Deering, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association executive vice president, says the quality of the cattle in the area helped bring the facility to Missouri, and he says it will benefit producers in Missouri and neighboring states. He says the family that owns AFG has a long history in the business.

“This family knows the quality of cattle produced in this state by more than 50,000 farm and ranch families,” Deering says. “AFG has long purchased cattle in this state for their other processing plants, and having a company like this in Missouri will undoubtedly help producers here and in surrounding states. The plant is expected to process both cows and fat cattle.”

AFG executive vice president Jim Rathke says he liked what he saw from the county.

“We have been impressed by Warren County and the potential opportunity to become a part of that community,” he says. “The process will take some time, but we feel very good about what we have seen in Warren County, Missouri.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the company looked at locations in multiple states before picking Missouri, and he says the facility will be good for both farmers and consumers.