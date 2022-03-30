Farmland values continue to rise in Missouri

Missouri farmland values surged higher in 2021, and the industry expects them to rise again in 2022, although at a lower rate.

Ray Massey, ag economist with the University of Missouri, conducts an annual land values survey for MU, and the latest survey released last fall showed a 14% increase for good crop land, a 12% increase for good pasture land and a 20% increase for hunting and recreation land.

“We saw farmland values jump up considerably higher than the previous year,” he says.

The survey asks ag lenders, farmers and rural land appraisers to weigh in on trends in farmland values. It also asks them to give their expectation for what land values will do the following year. The land value increases in 2021 far outpaced the expectation from the year before.

Massey says the trend seems to be continuing in 2022 based on what he has seen and heard.

“That has continued by all indicators I can find,” he says. “… It seems land values are not sitting still. It’s on the rise.”

Farmland values are driven by a number of factors, Massey says, not just the traditional economic indicators like capitalization rate, meaning the annual return on investment. Instead, he says what people have available to spend is a more telling indicator.

“If you do that, land is overpriced,” he says. “But it’s been overpriced forever. Land is priced on how much liquid cash people have.”

Massey says that while the COVID pandemic had a lot of impact, it did not reduce revenues for most farmers and ranchers, and some federal assistance boosted income levels.