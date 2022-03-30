Farmland values continue to rise in Missouri

Missouri farmland values surged higher in 2021, and the industry expects them to rise again in 2022, although at a lower rate.
Ray Massey, ag economist with the University of Missouri, conducts an annual land values survey for MU, and the latest survey released last fall showed a 14% increase for good crop land, a 12% increase for good pasture land and a 20% increase for hunting and recreation land.
“We saw farmland values jump up considerably higher than the previous year,” he says.
The survey asks ag lenders, farmers and rural land appraisers to weigh in on trends in farmland values. It also asks them to give their expectation for what land values will do the following year. The land value increases in 2021 far outpaced the expectation from the year before.
Massey says the trend seems to be continuing in 2022 based on what he has seen and heard.
“That has continued by all indicators I can find,” he says. “… It seems land values are not sitting still. It’s on the rise.”
Farmland values are driven by a number of factors, Massey says, not just the traditional economic indicators like capitalization rate, meaning the annual return on investment. Instead, he says what people have available to spend is a more telling indicator.
“If you do that, land is overpriced,” he says. “But it’s been overpriced forever. Land is priced on how much liquid cash people have.”
Massey says that while the COVID pandemic had a lot of impact, it did not reduce revenues for most farmers and ranchers, and some federal assistance boosted income levels.
“USDA reports really good income over the last few years,” he says.
Commodity prices also play a role, and Massey says when crop prices go up, farmers often look to invest that extra income in updating equipment or buying land. However, those prices can of course be very volatile.
“Just realize $7 corn, it doesn’t mean it’ll be $7 next year or the year after that,” he says.
Slight rises in interest rates could cool off land prices some, although Massey says they would likely have to rise more significantly for it to have a big impact on land values.
Different land buyers can have different motivations for what they’ll pay, Massey says, using location as an example.
“If they’re going to farm it themselves, location is critical,” he says.
For people buying farmland who intend to rent it out, location might be less of a factor. The percent of people looking to buy land to rent it out was 29%, according to the MU land values survey, up a little from the low 20s most years.
“For the 29% buying to rent it out, I don’t think location is quite as important,” Massey says. “They’re looking for that return on investment, maybe some tax consequences.”
Then for people looking to buy land for recreational uses, Massey says the quality of ground for hunting and wildlife is a top consideration, as well as blacktop highway access and other infrastructure criteria.
Looking ahead, Massey says something more dramatic like the Fed raising interest rates a full point might cause people to rethink their approach, but for now he sees more of the same trends.
“I do think the land values are going to keep going up,” he says. “People have cash in their pockets.”