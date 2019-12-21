DENVER, Mo. — On a cold December day in northwest Missouri, Worth County farmer Bill Engel looked over his sleigh collection. He said he is always looking for more online and at sales.
“I get them from all over,” he said.
Engel said he has about 300 sleigh and sleds at his home in this tiny village. Most are from the late 1800s and early 1900s, although he has a few that date back to the early 1800s or late 1700s. He studies the little touches and variations that show the sleighs’ model and era.
“The older they are, the narrower the seat width is,” he said.
Engel got started collecting the sleighs about 20 years ago, when he saw some selling at an auction and heard they were going to be taken apart and repurposed. He was about to become a grandfather, and he was thinking about how to preserve history for future generations.
“We were going to have our first grandkids,” he said. “I thought, my gosh, we’ve got to keep some history.”
His buildings are a monument to a way of life from days gone by — rows of slender Portland cutter sleighs, bulkier Canadian sleighs, big family sleighs that were basically primitive car bodies mounted on sleigh tracks. Many of the sleighs still show their ornate craftsmanship and details, whether they are from America or around the world.
Engel has a sleigh from Newfoundland that has a snow guard made from woven fishing nets, a very old sleigh from the Netherlands with winter scenes painted on it and an ancient Russian hunting sleigh with a hand-carved dog’s head on it.
“This is art,” he said, looking at one row of the sleighs. “… Look at the amount of work and effort that went into that.”
Each sleigh is a story.
“I found this in a bar up around Bemidji (Minnesota),” Engel said of one sleigh.
Another sled came from a dying woman back East who wanted her old family sleigh to find a good home. Another fancy sleigh from New York supposedly belonged to the Rockefeller family.
Engel started buying old sleighs, either picking them up or having them shipped. His collection has grown through the years, with more and more people reaching out to him about sleighs for sale, old family sleighs people are looking to get rid of, or simply to ask various questions about sleighs and taking care of them.
“I see them at some sales,” Engel said, “but most of it is word of mouth.”
Especially around the holidays, the sleigh collection calls to mind winters and Christmases gone by, the way people used to live and travel when farm life revolved around horses.
Engel also keeps collections of sleigh bells and lights, as well as old woodworking tools to work on the sleighs. He also has old wooden sleds. He gives tours for people who would like to look at his collection.
Find more information about the sleighs and contact for Engel at www.sleighworks.com.
Now in his 80s, Engel enjoys the ongoing effort to find new sleighs and learn more about them.
“It’s the thrill,” he said, “knowing somebody that’s got one, and trying to get a hold of it. If I would just let them sit in the barn somewhere, they’d be wasted.”