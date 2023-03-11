Jason Harper has been a school administrator for 17 years, and has worked in education for 27 years. He currently serves as superintendent of the Palmyra R-1 school district in Palmyra, Missouri, and he sees the challenges the last few years have presented for rural schools, as well as the ways they have worked to overcome them.

The coronavirus outbreak put a halt to in-person learning three years ago this month, prompting schools to have to work catching up. In addition, rural school districts faced some stressful years navigating the accompanying challenges, and continue to have to navigate a difficult environment for retaining teachers.

“I know that the pandemic has impacted student learning immensely,” Harper says. “You can never truly replace the classroom experience when you have a quality teacher in front of students, and in the spring of 2020 when schools were not able to do that, it has had long-term effects on students and teachers.”

Kyle Collins, superintendent at Brookfield R-III school district in Brookfield, Missouri, says the last few years have just brought additional stress to education.

“We’ve tried to get back to business as usual, and we’ve done that to a large extent,” he says. “I think it was stressful for students and adults, and we’ve seen effects from that.”

Collins says for the administration, it was the stress of a lot of decisions, such as how to handle crowds at ballgames.

“Things you never would’ve had to think about,” he says.

Harper adds that many rural areas were not equipped to do remote learning successfully, as Internet access issues persist in many of those areas.

Teachers were also frustrated and worn out by constantly having students miss class time, ever-changing health requirements, and facing more behavioral challenges after students had spent time out of class.

“The pandemic affected teachers as well,” Harper says. “They were frustrated with all of the additional duties that came with the pandemic. Quarantines would ravage their classes and limit attendance, and then they would spend time catching up the students who were continually gone.”

Harper adds that the school has worked to help students, with an after school program for elementary students to help catch up, and resources to help older students as well.

“I will say that schools stepped up to the challenge because we are here to do what is best for our students,” he says.

Keeping quality teachers remains a major obstacle for rural districts, one that was already going on but was exacerbated by the pandemic as many teachers began to view it as a more difficult profession.

“Teacher retention is the number one problem facing schools in our area,” Harper says. “When I became an administrator 17 years ago, you would get 5 to 10 applicants for almost every job opening. Now you feel fortunate to have one good candidate apply.”

Collins says it is tough to both attract and keep teachers.

“It’s really difficult,” he says. “I’ve been in administration now for 22 years, rural schools the entire time, and I think this is the most difficult time I’ve seen as far as attracting teachers to the profession.”

Collins says this is due to a number of factors, including relatively low pay, and public pressure on education as it has become a political issue for a lot of people.

“They have a passion for it, they want to be able to help kids,” he says. “But still you’ve got to be able to make the car payment, to live.”

He says keeping politics out of teaching can make it a more attractive profession for teachers to enter and stay in.

“We need to get the politics, get the culture war out of education,” Collins says.

States are working to help with teacher retention and availability. Paul Katnik is an assistant commissioner with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. He says the teacher workforce is a concern, especially in certain areas.

“It’s particularly a problem if you’re in a deep urban school or rural school,” he says.

Katnik says teaching has become a more challenging profession.

“The job has just gotten really tough,” he says. “Education is just a little bit different than before the pandemic. The kids are a little bit different. They’ve gone through some things. It’s just had a profound effect on our kids.”

Katnik says Missouri is working to increase minimum teacher salaries, as bordering states all pay more. He says there is a lot of competition for quality teachers, and for rural schools it can be difficult to attract and keep them.

“You really need to want to live in a rural area,” he says. “Really the best way to do that is to grow them yourselves.”

He says people from rural areas would be more likely to want to teach there, and might want to teach and stay in their hometown. Katnik says the state is investing COVID-19 relief funds into teaching recruitment and retention grants, which the majority of schools have secured.

“Those work particularly well in rural areas,” he says. “You can make your own little pipeline into your district. It just takes time.”

Katnik says the teacher retention grants can be used in different ways, depending what each school thinks will work best for them. He says examples of how they are being used include mentor programs, supporting mentors, investing in programs that support teachers and investing in substitute teachers and paraprofessionals to support teachers.

Harper says despite the challenges, he is proud to have been in education for 27 years and says teaching can still be a good career.

“It is a great profession, and if you can build quality relationships with students it can be highly rewarding,” he says.

Katnik says rural schools and rural teachers are crucial to the health of their communities.