Hog cycle of the ’80s and 90s ‘gone,’ economist says

Scott Brown is the director of strategic partnerships for the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and is an Extension ag economist.

Brown joined Mizzou in 1989 as a research associate in FAPRI, the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. He is an expert in Missouri agricultural policy, as well as the livestock market outlook and dairy policy. He has testified before Congress on the quantitative effects of changes in federal dairy and livestock policies, and currently works with the Missouri legislature on the economic effects of state policy options on Missouri agriculture. He also provides regular market outlooks on the livestock and dairy industries.

Brown is a graduate of Missouri, with both his master’s and doctoral degrees in agricultural economics. He received his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University.

MFT: Near-term, what do you see hog prices doing over the next few months?

BROWN: I see modest pressure on hog prices for the remainder of 2021 as hog supplies seasonally increase. As we begin to look ahead to 2022, we should recognize that pork supplies are not going to decline for two straight years. 2021 pork production looks to be about 600 million pounds below 2020 production. 2022 production should recover and expand by 500 million pounds relative to 2021. This production recovery may keep some of the price increases we saw in the summer of 2021 from returning in 2022.

MFT: Is the industry still in a price cycle as inventory numbers rise and fall?