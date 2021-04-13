Carbon is a hot topic of conversation in the agriculture sector these days, especially with the advent of a Democratic administration in Washington, D.C., and its emphasis on sustainable agriculture.

Carbon credits and the possibility of farmers selling them for extra revenue have producers’ attention in rural America. But it’s not 100% clear yet how carbon credits would benefit farmers.

“I think that’s where most of the carbon credit conversations are at right now,” said Steele Lorenz, the head of sustainable business with the Farmers Business Network. “It’s a race to define this as a new commodity. Many growers are currently trying to figure out what we’re talking about when we say, ‘carbon credit.’”

He describes a carbon credit as one ton of CO2-equivalent stored for a specific period.

Farmers can generate credits in two ways. There’s an abatement that reduces emissions from where they are today to a new state. Farmers could sell the difference as a credit for anywhere from 10 to 30 years in the future. The second way is carbon sequestration, which amounts to storing carbon in the soil. Lorenz says soils are a natural “carbon sink.”

The opportunity to generate credits and sell them on an open market, usually with the assistance of a company specializing in those credits, is what the carbon market is all about.

Every bit of every plant in the soil, including stems, leaves and roots, is made from carbon that was once in our atmosphere. Some of this carbon goes into the soil as roots. The roots, then, release sugars to feed soil microbes. These microbes perform their own chemical processes to convert carbon into even more stable forms.

“Increasing the rate of photosynthesis leads to increasing carbon sequestration, extending the photosynthetic period, and preventing the release of stored soil carbon,” said Kari Hernandez, global head of carbon operations at Indigo Ag. “Practices such as adding, diversifying and extending cover crops and reducing or eliminating tillage can achieve this.”

These practices also result in improved soil health by increasing organic matter, increasing water infiltration, preventing soil erosion, and reducing dependency on synthetic inputs.

Each company involved in helping sell carbon credits decides which environmental model they deploy and which protocols they choose to follow in establishing what each conservation practice is worth. Universities usually come up with those models, Lorenz said.

Credit generation varies among the farming practices growers adopt, he said. Cover crops and tillage reduction usually results in the highest values.

Carbon, like other commodities, fluctuates in price. Carbon credits can be generated by a lot of different projects, but soil sequestration projects sell at a premium because they remove carbon from the atmosphere and because they can come from the U.S. Recent carbon credit prices hovered between $15 and $25 per credit.

Generating a verified agricultural carbon credit involves many stakeholders, including the growers who adopt new practices on their farm, third-party verifiers that ensure measurement protocols were accurately followed, registry bodies that certify and issue the credits, and credit buyers looking to offset their climate impact.

“The Indigo Carbon program brings these stakeholders together to ensure the efficient, transparent, and accurate generation and sale of high-quality, verified ag carbon offsets at scale,” Hernandez said. “We partner with growers adopting beneficial practices, use our industry-leading technology to generate credits according to the highest industry standards for quality, and facilitate the sale of these credits with organizations looking to address the environmental impact of their operations.”

Once these credits are issued to Indigo and sold to buyers, Indigo passes the large majority of the sale price back to the grower (expected to be 75% or more).

There aren’t a lot of established carbon credit programs at the federal or state level. But one state is involved in carbon credits while several others are looking into it.

“California already has a state carbon credit market in place because they’re big enough to do that,” says Dr. Virginia Jin, a research soil scientist with the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service in Lincoln, Nebraska. “Main, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, and several other states are considering carbon market programs.”

The biggest challenge in carbon credits isn’t finding that the carbon is there in the soil; it’s guaranteeing the carbon will be there for a long enough time to build a credit around. The commitments are often for a long time, potentially for 100 years, but that’s not always the case.

“Indigo carbon growers sign five-year contracts that automatically renew each year,” Hernandez said. “Agricultural land does not have to be taken out of production to generate carbon credits, which is a key difference compared to existing forestry credit programs.”

She says the adoption of carbon-storing techniques while farming is a key to restoring the health of soils for the long term. The concept of “100 years” more accurately refers to the “permanence” of carbon storage.

Voluntary carbon credit markets have been around for a long time.

“While soil-enrichment protocols are new, they are selling into the same voluntary markets that have been around for years,” Lorenz said. “Voluntary markets are growing substantially in demand.”

Farmers Business Network launched a company called Gradable, designed specifically to help farmers make more money from environmental claims that happen in their fields. They see positive signs that there will soon be more demand in the carbon market.

‘Voluntary’ legislation focus for ag group at Classic It’s a different landscape for commodity groups in 2021 compared to a year ago. A new presid…

Farmers already using conservation practices on their land may or may not be rewarded if they sign up to sell those credits. Jin says many farmers across the country are reaping the benefits of improving their sustainability.

“Those farmers aren’t doing it for any financial reward,” she said. “They’re likely cutting down on some of their input costs because they have greater soil fertility and health.”

Some of the companies getting into the carbon credit market are talking about giving a one-time payment for previous best-management practices as a reward, Jin said.

“To be honest, the better shape your soil is already in, the harder it is to increase the carbon you sequester,” she added. “Eventually, the cost of doing something new won’t payout.”

Jin says it’s important to be careful before getting into the carbon market. A farmer should be established enough on their farm to handle taking a risk. The second thing is to ask a lot of questions.

“A big question is how much you trust the company that you’re signing a contract with,” Jin said. “Other questions include how they do their contracting, and how are they doing their verifying and certification. What happens if you can’t meet the terms of the contract? What happens in the event of a flood that leaves a lot of sand on the land you’ve set aside for carbon?”

Another question that carbon-contracting companies need to answer is how they’ll keep farmers from registering the same land with multiple organizations. Lorenz said a central database is in development but hasn’t gone live yet.

Farmers need to gather their information to understand what they’re getting into, he added.

“We want to help you understand exactly what the opportunity is, what practices you’ll be adopting, and what kind of credit generation you can expect with that,” he said. “From there, we’ll evaluate if the money makes sense given the cost to get started and how it will work based on what you’re doing on the rest of the farm.”

Montana organization developing carbon sequestration program through grazing Since Allen Savory burst onto the scene with the Savory Institute and the concepts of holist…

Lorenz says there is some “hand-waving” out there that says just reduce your tillage or plant cover crops and you’ll make a “bunch” of money. The truth is those are complex practice changes, and a lot of other factors come into play as well, including weather, soil types, location, and even how ready a farmer is to experiment with some of the changes.

Chad Smith can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Tri-State Neighbor. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.