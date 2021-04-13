Related to this story

Wanted: Rural cooperative board members
State & Regional

Wanted: Rural cooperative board members

  • Updated

Running a rural cooperative takes dedication from local people willing to serve on its board of directors, but in areas with small populations it can be hard to find people to step up into leadership. The Rural POWER program aims to address that shortage.

Insurance Check up
State & Regional

Insurance Check up

  • Updated

Self-employed people like farmers are finding health insurance very expensive to purchase and maintain. Sometimes it’s even hard to find adequate health care, let alone pay the bill, in rural America. It’s been this way for decades, but some farm organizations are working to change that.