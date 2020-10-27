The Tri-State Neighborhood is seeing its first measurable snow of the season last week, and while some farmers were able to wrap up harvest before the first flakes, others are taking a pause to wait out the weather.
We’re hearing good things about yields from our team of Crop Watchers, and they’re all appreciative that this year has been kinder when it comes to growing conditions and fieldwork.
Coronavirus has thrown a new complication in the mix of our daily lives. It’s hit one of our Crop Watcher’s family at harvest time, making it all the more difficult to get the necessary work done on time. We wish them the best for a speedy recovery.
There are so many stressors we deal with year to year and day to day. Oct. 10 was World Mental Health Day, a time to raise awareness of mental health issues and remind people of the importance of self care.
In our latest issue, you’ll find a story about farm stress and the efforts to reach out to a normally solitary bunch. Many of you already know the story of the Platte farmer who died by suicide last year. His wife is the focal point of a story by journalist David Kidd who allowed us to share his article on this important topic from Governing.com. It’s a good reminder that there are resources out there when you need help.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is hosting a webinar class for Mental Health First Aid. Dates are Nov. 5, 19 and Dec. 10. It’s meant to teach you what to do, what to say and how to support someone experiencing a mental health crisis. To sign up, search ISU Extension’s website or call David Brown at 515-298-1505.
Be safe as you wrap up harvest, and take care as you start planning for another year. Your work is important and everyone owes you a debt of gratitude for what you do.