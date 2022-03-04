Proposed beef processing facility a daunting task, founders say

Two of the founding members of a proposed beef processing facility at North Platte, Nebraska, note they have a daunting task ahead of them. But the project is one they say will give them a voice in an industry that allows producers little say in their destiny.

Trey Wasserburger and Cassie Lapaseotes, two of the initial investors in Sustainable Beef LLC, spoke to an audience of about 100 students and beef producers during a recent forum at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The Sustainable Beef LLC project began about a year ago as an effort to work on vertical integration for producers and make beef production a better experience for producers and consumers alike, said Wasserburger.

The NCTA program was organized by James Lee and other students in the human relations class at NCTA taught by Dr. Eric Reed, professor in the gen ed division. Lee, a second-year ag business major from Sutherland, Nebraska, noted it gave them great experience in planning an event, setting up all the details, and coordinating related publicity.

Austin Youngquist of Auburn, another human relations classmate, noted, “We did surveys before settling on a forum topic and the topic hit home with our students, many of whom raise beef, and the public.”

Wasserburger who along with his wife, Dayna, owns TD Angus at the Rishel Ranch south of North Platte said Sustainable Beef wants to build a new, modern beef processing facility on a 400-acre site east of North Platte. The plant will expand marketing opportunities for cattle producers, he said, with the goal to harvest and process 1,500 head of beef per day during a single shift.