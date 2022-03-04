Proposed beef processing facility a daunting task, founders say

Two of the founding members of a proposed beef processing facility at North Platte, Nebraska, note they have a daunting task ahead of them. But the project is one they say will give them a voice in an industry that allows producers little say in their destiny.
Trey Wasserburger and Cassie Lapaseotes, two of the initial investors in Sustainable Beef LLC, spoke to an audience of about 100 students and beef producers during a recent forum at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
The Sustainable Beef LLC project began about a year ago as an effort to work on vertical integration for producers and make beef production a better experience for producers and consumers alike, said Wasserburger.
The NCTA program was organized by James Lee and other students in the human relations class at NCTA taught by Dr. Eric Reed, professor in the gen ed division. Lee, a second-year ag business major from Sutherland, Nebraska, noted it gave them great experience in planning an event, setting up all the details, and coordinating related publicity.
Austin Youngquist of Auburn, another human relations classmate, noted, “We did surveys before settling on a forum topic and the topic hit home with our students, many of whom raise beef, and the public.”
Wasserburger who along with his wife, Dayna, owns TD Angus at the Rishel Ranch south of North Platte said Sustainable Beef wants to build a new, modern beef processing facility on a 400-acre site east of North Platte. The plant will expand marketing opportunities for cattle producers, he said, with the goal to harvest and process 1,500 head of beef per day during a single shift.
Impetus for the project grew during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain disruptions that caused financial hardship within the beef industry.
“We can’t keep taking these losses,” Wasserburger said.
They assembled what he called a group of fighters and entrepreneurial individuals.
“Our story is not being told and this project is telling that story. We are regenerative, we are environmentalists, and our producers have hundreds of years of integrity built into this story,” he said.
Lapaseotes manages the family feed yard headquartered at Bridgeport.
“COVID clearly impacted everybody in this room. It impacted cattle feeders and growers. Sustainability to me means being able to have a place to kill our cattle and be sure we can stay in this industry and provide for the next generation,” she said.
What started as a $285 million project is now up to $325 million, said Wasserburger. While they aren’t certain about the exact timeline for construction, the company goal is to break ground sometime in 2022.
Because the site is on an old city wastewater lagoon, it is going to take an estimated 47,000 loads of dirt to raise the ground above the flood plain, which Wasserburger noted is “overwhelming for a little cattle feeder.”
Given supply chain issues, permitting steps and getting contractors lined up, this will likely be a two-year build, noted the two investors. That will give them time to find enough labor for the plant and housing for new workers. “This is a stimulating project for this community. North Platte has been a town of about 30,000 people for 30 years. We want to grow the community,” said Wasserburger.
Lapaseotes said the Sustainable Beef project is estimated to have a $1.16 billion economic impact on Lincoln County.
“The median wage in North Platte is $28,000. Our starting wage on the floor will be $50,000,” said Wasserburger. “If you take care of people they will come. Developers won’t touch construction until we break ground. We have two years to build houses while we build the plant.”
North Platte appears ready to embrace the project, he said.
“We have been through 14 voting processes in the city and not one time have we gotten a ‘no’ vote,” he said. “We have already had inquiries about, ‘When are you hiring?’ People are watching and waiting. What better place to come than to a new facility with new technology and new equipment?”
Sustainable Beef plans to use Lumachain – a new technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide traceability at every step of the food production journey, said Lapaseotes. A camera in the plant will trace each head of beef that enters.
“Having a new plant, we’ll be able to install the technology up front and we’ll design it to allow for incorporation of robotics if desired,” Wasserburger said. “Retailers are looking for source-verified beef and traceability for a plant of this size will be easier.”
They currently have cattle committed from 26 contracts (feed yards), she said, adding there are eight members of her family invested in Sustainable Beef.
“By having a local-regional plant we hope to raise the margin for profit across the industry,” she said. “The next step will be to figure out a model for price discovery. The beauty is we have an open box. We have the opportunity to be a stand-alone company.”
“For the first time in our lifetime cattle feeders have a chance to have a seat at the table,” Wasserburger said. “Instead of being price takers, we can be the price creator. The supply is here, and we won’t have to import.”
This project is a way to bring the next generation along as all the cattle feeders have a second generation involved, he said. .
As for what the optimum carcass size will be for the new plant, Wasserburger said consistency is the most important, then carcass size.
“Retailers are telling us they want consistent, quality meat,” he said.
Lapeseotes’s family is already making plans to change their breeding.
“We will need more black cattle to provide the type of marbling in meat consumers are looking for,” she said. “I currently have all Charlois bulls. That will have to change.”
Fewer days on feed for the best marbling is a key goal to address the carbon footprint cuts that consumers are also demanding, she said. .
Both investors noted that while there is demand for strictly grassfed beef, that niche has been filled and they are going after the traceability niche consumers want.
“We have a great story to tell, but we do a poor job of doing that because we’re too busy doing our job every day. We need to focus on keeping agriculture alive and keep our number one economic driver going,” she said.
“At the end of the day we want to control our destiny,” Wasserburger said.
Barb Bierman Batie can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.