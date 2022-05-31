May 30, 2022: Planting conditions 'very, very wet'

Planting and soil conditions are still very, very wet in certain places in southeast Missouri. Growers might be able to plant and work fields with lighter soils or in places that may have missed this last rain. The corn crop is coming along and growing. A few folks may be starting to apply liquid nitrogen applications on corn acres. A lot of cotton has been planted the last several weeks, and there are still a lot of soybean acres to be planted. The potato crop in the area is blooming. Happy Memorial Day weekend!
Recently Listed