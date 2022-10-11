 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 10, 2022: It's busy in the Bootheel

People are also reading…

Things are very busy in the Bootheel! I would say the majority of field corn has been shelled. Cotton producers are taking advantage of this dry weather and picking. Growers started to cut soybeans a little over a week ago, and more beans will be cut this week. If it wasn’t for harvest, we desperately need a rain. By all means, we are in a drought and the Mississippi River levels are significantly low in shipping places. Freight hauling and river barge traffic issues may occur if we don’t receive rain.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News