Oct. 10, 2022: It's busy in the Bootheel

People are also reading…
Things are very busy in the Bootheel! I would say the majority of field corn has been shelled. Cotton producers are taking advantage of this dry weather and picking. Growers started to cut soybeans a little over a week ago, and more beans will be cut this week. If it wasn’t for harvest, we desperately need a rain. By all means, we are in a drought and the Mississippi River levels are significantly low in shipping places. Freight hauling and river barge traffic issues may occur if we don’t receive rain.