Aug. 8, 2022: Many soybeans could be 'total loss'

People are also reading…
Late last week we caught some more scattered showers anywhere from a tenth to 1 inch or more in areas. Noticing several short soybeans starting to flower. I would say if we get enough moisture to keep the soybeans progressing, the plant heights will be a problem at harvest. At our home base and many other producers’ there’s a real chance many soybeans could be a total loss. Pastures are pretty well burnt up and producers are starting to feed hay to many cattle herds. Hoping for a good widespread rain tonight and Tuesday. Have a good week! God bless.