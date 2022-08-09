 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 8, 2022: Many soybeans could be 'total loss'

People are also reading…

Late last week we caught some more scattered showers anywhere from a tenth to 1 inch or more in areas. Noticing several short soybeans starting to flower. I would say if we get enough moisture to keep the soybeans progressing, the plant heights will be a problem at harvest. At our home base and many other producers’ there’s a real chance many soybeans could be a total loss. Pastures are pretty well burnt up and producers are starting to feed hay to many cattle herds. Hoping for a good widespread rain tonight and Tuesday. Have a good week! God bless.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News