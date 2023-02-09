During the cold winter months, after another day feeding cattle or dreaming of spring planting, many farm families turn to beef as the centerpiece of a hearty meal. It’s the time of year for chili and pot roasts, and it’s always the time of year for steaks.

Sydney Thummel, executive director for the Missouri Beef Industry Council, says beef is popular for a number of reasons.

“Beef is an all-around delicious, nutritious, and versatile staple product,” she says. “This means that consumers are able to eat beef, obtain vital nutrition value, including zinc, iron, protein, and several other essential nutrients, and still get on with their busy day.”

The MBIC and other beef and cattle organizations work to support beef demand. Thummel says her organization collaborates with other states and national groups.

“The three pillars for Missouri Beef Industry Council are promotion, education, and research,” she says. “Because of this, our work focuses on developing and distributing accurate information to facilitate a relationship with our informed consumers. One specific area where evidence of this can be found is through the National campaign ‘Beef in the Early Years.’ The research the campaign centered around was funded through the joint partnership of our national and state organizations, leading to solid information and expert support about feeding beef to children to promote physical and mental development.”

Thummel says the MBIC website and the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner website both have a wide variety of beef recipes, as well as nutritional information about the health benefits of eating beef.

“Beef is a highly versatile product,” she says. “While many think of it in time of celebration, and we are glad they do, it is also perfect for quick, nutritious recipes for the on-the-go and fast-paced world we live in.”