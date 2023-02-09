2 1/2 lb. beef shoulder roast boneless, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 T. vegetable oil, divided
1 tsp. salt
3 tsp. minced garlic
2 cans (14 1/2 oz. each) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, undrained
1 bottle (12 oz.) light beer
People are also reading…
2 T. adobo sauce from chipotle peppers
1T. minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
1 can (15 oz.) black beans, rinsed, drained
3T. masa harina
Sour cream (optional)
Cut beef shoulder roast into 1/2-inch pieces. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot; brown beef in batches and remove from stockpot. Season with salt.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same stockpot over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Add beef, tomatoes, beer, adobo sauce and chipotle peppers; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours or until beef is fork-tender.
Stir in beans and masa harina; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring constantly. Serve with sour cream, as desired.