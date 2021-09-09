Spicy Beef Back Ribs

5 lbs. beef Back Ribs, cut into 2 to 4 rib sections
1 T. vegetable oil
1 1/2C. finely chopped onion
1 T. minced garlic
1 to 1 1/2tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
1 1/2 C. chili sauce
1/2 C. water
3 T. fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp. salt
Heat oil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat until hot. Add onion, garlic and pepper flakes; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Add chili sauce, water and lemon juice; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Season with salt.
Prepare charcoal grill for indirect cooking by igniting an equal number of charcoal briquettes on each side of fire grate, leaving open space in the center. When coals are medium, ash-covered (25 to 30 minutes), add 3 to 4 new briquettes to each side. Position cooking grid with handles over coals so additional briquettes may be added when necessary.
Place ribs, meat side up, in large (16 1/8 x 11 3/4 x 2 7/8 inches) foil roasting pan. Pour sauce over ribs, reserving 1/2 C. sauce for basting; turn ribs to coat. Cover tightly with aluminum foil; place foil pan on cooking grid. Cover with grill lid and grill over medium heat 1 to 1 1/2 hours or until ribs are fork-tender.
Carefully remove roasting pan from grill; remove ribs from pan and place, meat side up, on grill rack. Baste ribs with reserved sauce; grill, covered, 10 to 15 minutes, turning and basting once.
Note: Add 3 to 4 additional briquettes to each side of fire grate every 30 minutes or as necessary to maintain proper heat during grilling.