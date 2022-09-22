Homemade Rolls

2 C. hot water
1 stick butter
1 tsp. salt
3/4 C. sugar
1 egg
1 pkg. rapid rise yeast
5 C. bread flour
Boil 2 C. water, add to butter, salt and sugar. Butter should melt. Add egg, mix well. Add yeast, mix well, let sit 5 minutes. Add flour 1 C. at a time.
Dough will be soft. Do not knead. Pour into greased bowl, cover and let rise until double. Stir. Put large spoonfuls of batter in greased 9x13-inch pan. Let rise 1 hour or until it reaches top of pan. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes or until tops are brown. Brush tops with butter. Makes 24 to 28 rolls.