 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homemade Rolls

Homemade Rolls
Photo by Benjamin Herrold

2 C. hot water

1 stick butter

1 tsp. salt

3/4 C. sugar

People are also reading…

1 egg

1 pkg. rapid rise yeast

5 C. bread flour

Boil 2 C. water, add to butter, salt and sugar. Butter should melt. Add egg, mix well. Add yeast, mix well, let sit 5 minutes. Add flour 1 C. at a time.

Dough will be soft. Do not knead. Pour into greased bowl, cover and let rise until double. Stir. Put large spoonfuls of batter in greased 9x13-inch pan. Let rise 1 hour or until it reaches top of pan. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes or until tops are brown. Brush tops with butter. Makes 24 to 28 rolls.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News