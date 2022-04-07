Scandinavian Coffee Rolls

Cook’s note: “I found this recipe about 45 years ago in a farm magazine. I was a 4-H Foods project leader. They were taking International Foods that year. The rolls were delicious and I have been making them ever since. I have volunteered the last few years as a 4-H Food leader for my grandchildren, so now they are making this same recipe and other breads and rolls as well.”
4 C. flour, unsifted
1 tsp. salt
1/4 C. sugar
1 C. soft oleo
1 package yeast
1/4 C. warm water
1 C. lukewarm milk
3 beaten egg yolks
1/4 C. sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 C. coconut (optional)
For glaze:
2 C. powdered sugar
2-3 T. milk
2 T. oleo
Dash of salt
1 tsp. burnt sugar flavoring or 1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 C. toasted coconut (optional)
Combine flour, salt and sugar in a 3-quart bowl with a snug fitting lid; cut in oleo until consistency of meal. Dissolve yeast in the ¼ C. warm water. Combine milk and beaten egg yolks, add to yeast and mix. Add liquid to the flour mixture and mix well. Don’t knead (dough will be sticky).
Cover with lid and refrigerate overnight.
Roll half of the chilled dough into a 12x16-inch rectangle. Spread with a mixture of 1/4 C. sugar and 1 tsp. cinnamon, if desired add 1/4 C. coconut to center third of dough. Cut into 1-inch strips, twist once and place in a greased 15.5x10.5-inch pan. Repeat with the other half of the dough. Bake in a 375° oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Cool for a few minutes, then glaze while rolls are still warm.
For glaze, combine milk, oleo, salt and flavoring, and heat until oleo is soft. Add to the powdered sugar and mix. Drizzle over warm rolls. Garnish with 1/4 C. toasted coconut.