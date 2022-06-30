Cranberry Salad

2 packages raspberry Jell-o
1 can crushed pineapple
1 can cranberry sauce
1 C. chopped celery
1 C. chopped pecans
Dissolve Jell-o mix in cup of hot water; add cranberry sauce; add pineapple, celery and nuts.
