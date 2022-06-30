 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cranberry Salad

2 packages raspberry Jell-o

1 can crushed pineapple

People are also reading…

1 can cranberry sauce

1 C. chopped celery

1 C. chopped pecans

Dissolve Jell-o mix in cup of hot water; add cranberry sauce; add pineapple, celery and nuts.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News