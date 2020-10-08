Pork stir fry

Cooking with pork offers a lot of variety and options, as well as nutritional benefits. 

 Photo courtesy Iowa Pork Producers Association

1 T. vegetable oil, divided

2 C. broccoli florets

1 C. red (or yellow) bell pepper strips

1 C. sliced mushrooms

1 lb. pork loin or pork tenderloin, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 C. stir fry sauce

Sesame seeds, optional

Add 1/2 T. of the vegetable oil to a large skillet and turn burner on medium-high heat. Add the vegetables and sauté for 5-6 minutes or until tender; remove from the pan, cover with foil, and set aside.

Add remaining vegetable oil to the skillet and sauté the pork for 4-5 minutes or until the pieces have reached an internal temperature of 145°.

Add the vegetables and sauce; stir and cook until heated through. Serve over rice and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serves 4.