1 T. vegetable oil, divided
2 C. broccoli florets
1 C. red (or yellow) bell pepper strips
1 C. sliced mushrooms
1 lb. pork loin or pork tenderloin, cut into 1 inch pieces
1 C. stir fry sauce
Sesame seeds, optional
Add 1/2 T. of the vegetable oil to a large skillet and turn burner on medium-high heat. Add the vegetables and sauté for 5-6 minutes or until tender; remove from the pan, cover with foil, and set aside.
Add remaining vegetable oil to the skillet and sauté the pork for 4-5 minutes or until the pieces have reached an internal temperature of 145°.
Add the vegetables and sauce; stir and cook until heated through. Serve over rice and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serves 4.