Ingredients:
3 lb. boneless pork shoulder (cut into 2-inch pieces)
1 T. neutral oil (such as canola)
12 cloves garlic (smashed)
1/2 C. coconut vinegar (or cider vinegar)
3 T. soy sauce
2 bay leaves
2 tsp. pink peppercorns (lightly crushed with a mortar and pestle)
2 C. long-grain white rice
In a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, warm oil. Working in batches, add pork and cook until browned on all sides, about 8 minutes per batch. Transfer browned pork to a slow cooker.
Pour fat off the skillet and return it to medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until lightly browned, 30 to 60 seconds. Add vinegar, soy sauce, bay leaves and peppercorns and cook, scraping up the browned bits in the skillet, until the liquid is thickened, about 2 minutes.
Transfer vinegar mixture to the slow cooker, cover, and cook until pork is very tender, 6 to 8 hours on low or 4 to 5 hours on high.
About 30 minutes before the pork is done, cook rice according to package directions.
Arrange the rice in serving bowls. Top with the pork, spoon on some of the cooking liquid, and serve.