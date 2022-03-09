As cattle producers watch Ukraine, market still strong

Cattle producers continue to watch events in Eastern Europe to see how they might impact prices. Andrew Griffith, ag economist with the University of Tennessee, says cattle marketings were light to begin March, which may have been due to a number of factors.
“The number of cattle marketed at weekly auctions was fairly light,” he says in his weekly market update. “Some of this may have been due to weekend rain keeping trailers out of pastures, but the better guess was the concern that the Russia- Ukraine crisis may greatly influence prices.”
Griffith says the war in Ukraine has added more volatility on the feeder cattle side than for calf prices.
“The crisis in Eastern Europe and Asia has certainly influenced feeder cattle futures trading as volatility has increased,” he says. “However, the impact on the cash price of calves did not appear to be as evident.”
It can be difficult to parse through the reasons for this divide, Griffith says.
“Attempting to guess why buyers in the cash market reacted slightly different than those in the futures market is difficult,” he says. “However, maybe local cattle buyers did not react differently in that they did not bid as high on cattle as they would have had the crisis not been part of their decision making. The calf market would seasonally be strengthening this time of year, which may mean prices could have pushed even higher this week had there not been political distress across the world.”
In any event, Griffith says the outlook for calf prices continues to be good.
“No matter what the reason was, calf prices are expected to continue increasing in coming weeks as demand for grass cattle continues to strengthen,” he says. “From the feeder cattle perspective, cash prices will follow the futures market much more closely as cattle that are placed this time of year tend to come off feed when live cattle are seasonally soft.”
Griffith says producers should not overreact and adds that the fundamentals indicate cattle prices should be moving higher.
“For producers considering price risk management, the advice is to not make any rash decision at this point,” he says. “There is no guarantee in which way prices will move, but cattle fundamentals support cattle prices moving back toward their contract highs. This could be tempered if corn prices remain elevated, but prices will likely move higher in coming weeks.”