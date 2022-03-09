As cattle producers watch Ukraine, market still strong

Cattle producers continue to watch events in Eastern Europe to see how they might impact prices. Andrew Griffith, ag economist with the University of Tennessee, says cattle marketings were light to begin March, which may have been due to a number of factors.

“The number of cattle marketed at weekly auctions was fairly light,” he says in his weekly market update. “Some of this may have been due to weekend rain keeping trailers out of pastures, but the better guess was the concern that the Russia- Ukraine crisis may greatly influence prices.”

Griffith says the war in Ukraine has added more volatility on the feeder cattle side than for calf prices.

“The crisis in Eastern Europe and Asia has certainly influenced feeder cattle futures trading as volatility has increased,” he says. “However, the impact on the cash price of calves did not appear to be as evident.”

It can be difficult to parse through the reasons for this divide, Griffith says.

“Attempting to guess why buyers in the cash market reacted slightly different than those in the futures market is difficult,” he says. “However, maybe local cattle buyers did not react differently in that they did not bid as high on cattle as they would have had the crisis not been part of their decision making. The calf market would seasonally be strengthening this time of year, which may mean prices could have pushed even higher this week had there not been political distress across the world.”