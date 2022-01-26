Heifer placements help predict growth of herd

Livestock economists are watching the trend in heifer placements in feedlots and what it might mean for national herd expansion. Elliott Dennis, University of Nebraska Extension livestock economist, writing in his “In the Cattle Markets” column for the Livestock Marketing Information Center, says the national cattle herd could see more reduction than expected.

First, Dennis says the accelerated pace of slaughter is worth watching.

“The pace of beef cow slaughter in 2021 finished with approximately 10% more beef cows harvested in 2021 than in 2020 and 12% more than in 2019,” he says. “This is the most aggressive year-over-year beef cow slaughter since 2016.”

Dennis says increased consumer demand has helped drive the slaughter increases. Also, fewer heifers are being retained.

“Each quarter, in addition to their monthly cattle on feed report, USDA-NASS releases the total number of cattle, steers and heifers on feed for approximately 13 states,” he says. “This data suggests that heifer placements into feedlots, as a percentage of total cattle on feed, have been increasing.”

A key question is how much the Western drought is impacting heifer placements in feedlots, Dennis says.

“But has the drought accelerated heifer placements into feedlots or have producers been trying to capture short-term profits from stronger fed and feeder cattle prices?” he says.

Looking at state-by-state data helps answer this question, Dennis says. Other than Washington State, which saw both worsening drought conditions and a significant increase in heifers placed on feed, most states saw moderate increases in heifers on feed, even with varying drought conditions.