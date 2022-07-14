Acreage numbers show trends in ag

Crop acreage numbers provide a look at the gradual changes in agriculture and land use through the decades. Some crops grow in acreage, like corn and soybeans this century, while others become less popular, driven by economics.

Weather also plays a key role, with some extremely wet years cutting into total crop acreage.

Bob Garino is the Missouri state statistician for the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. He says his state demonstrates the broader national trends.

“Corn and soybeans, they’ve been trending up since 2007,” he says.

Wheat acreage in the state has declined, although hay ground has seen the most decline as producers have converted more pastures and hay fields to row crops.

“You can see hay’s acreage down about a million acres the last 20 years,” Garino says of Missouri. “People are taking pastures and hay fields and putting some into corn and soybeans.”

Garino says planting acreage decisions are generally driven by economics, and periods of high corn and soybean prices see the acreages for those crops go up.

National numbers

The combined U.S. corn and soybean acreage 20 years ago, in 2002, was 152.9 million acres. This year, the number is currently projected at 178. 2 million acres, up 16.5% in the last 20 years.

The number of corn and soybean acres has gradually climbed, although not up every year, and some years weather events can impact acreage. In 2015, with widespread wet conditions, corn and soybean acreage dipped, as they did in 2019, which saw widespread flooding along the major rivers.

Corn acreage climbed from 78.9 million acres in 2002 to 89.9 million acres this year. Soybean acreage has grown from just under 74 million acres in 2002 to 88.3 million acres this year.

Some states show these changes more than others. Garino says Illinois, for example, already has a lot of acres in corn and soybeans, so there isn’t much room to grow that acreage. But Missouri and Iowa are both among the national leaders in increasing corn acres this century.

Comparing the average corn acreage of the last three years to the first three years of the century, 2000-02, Iowa has added a million acres of corn, and Missouri has added three-quarters of a million acres.

Using the same measure for corn, Missouri has also added just over three-quarters of a million acres of soybeans over the last two decades, fifth most of any state.

Driving factors

Garino says national farm acres have gone down slowly, but not by a dramatic amount.

“In terms of total farm acres, it’s been a slow decline,” Garino says.

He says this decline in acres is due to some urban sprawl, and in any given year weather can limit the number of acres planted.

“Weather’s always a factor,” Garino says. “It’s a limiting factor. If it’s too wet in the spring, that limits certain crops.”

Lance Honig, chief of crops branch for NASS, says the total farmland available is like a pie that does not change significantly overall, but the “slices,” meaning the 22 major crops the USDA tracks, change over time. This total acreage is called the “principal crop total” by the

USDA.

“That will stay pretty consistent, until you hit a year when you have weather (disruptions) and see prevent plant acres,” he says. “It has dropped a little bit over the years. We see some factors like urban sprawl that chip away at those totals, but not a huge amount.”

Within crop rotation plans, Honig says the economics of each crop drives the acreage trends up or down.

“Where farmers have the ability to vary between crops, they’re going to do that based on the greater profitability,” he says.

Rabobank senior analyst for farm inputs Sam Taylor says the yearlong cycle of growing crops contributes to the gradual nature of change.

“You make your decision once a year, and then you’re decided until next year,” he says. “Certainly growers will make decisions on planting crops depending on the relative economic situation, and does it sit with their rotation.”