Ag groups comment on atrazine during EPA review

Farmers have been communicating with the Environmental Protection Agency about keeping atrazine available as a weed control option.

Growers submitted comments to the EPA about atrazine and how they use it on their farms for weed control. This summer the EPA began revising its registration for atrazine, with the agency proposing a level of concern for atrazine at 3.4 parts per billion, down from the current level of 15 parts per billion.

The National Corn Growers Association says this proposed move would be an obstacle to effective use of atrazine on farms.

“Atrazine allows corn growers to experience higher yields using less land with fewer inputs, which is good for the environment and saves growers money,” NCGA vice president of public policy Brooke S. Appleton said in a statement. “Reducing the effectiveness of this important herbicide will hinder the work of farmers and turn the clock back on our conservation efforts.”

Missouri Corn Growers Association communications director Becky Frankenbach said the EPA published a registration review in 2020 setting the aquatic level of concern at 15 parts per billion, and she considered the issue finalized. But then a lawsuit from environmental groups led to the new proposal.

“If incorporated, the flawed proposal would reverse more than a decade of exhaustive scientific and regulatory review,” Frankenbach said. “It would also drastically limit atrazine’s use on corn, sorghum and other crops.”

Frankenbach said more than 16,000 farmers and people with ag organizations participated in the public comment period which ended Oct. 7, representing corn, sorghum, citrus, sugarcane and other crops. The Triazine Network is a coalition of state and national ag groups whose members use atrazine and other triazine herbicides for weed control.

“The coalition has been fighting for sound science in the regulatory process for more than 25 years,” Frankenbach said.

The EPA responded to the comments by saying it will convene a Scientific Advisory Panel to further examine the proposal, and Frankenbach said to date nothing has been posted to the Federal Register to indicate a formal review or timetable.

She said atrazine is important for growers.

“Included in more than 90 herbicide products, farmers rely on atrazine for effective weed control,” she said. “It is essential to conservation tillage and no-till farming, dramatically lessening water, soil and nutrient runoff. With no other economical substitution currently available, EPA estimated the cost to replace atrazine at $42 per acre.”

The atrazine issue is part of an overall herbicide review and re-registration landscape, Frankenbach said.

“Glyphosate is also going through a similar reregistration process,” she said. “The stage is being set for all chemistries moving forward. If atrazine and glyphosate cannot be reregistered — two of the most widely researched and widely used products — then it stands to reason no herbicide will make it through what has become an extremely convoluted process. This sets a dangerous precedent not only for the future of corn production, but for other crops as well.”