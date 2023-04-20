JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Soybean Association hosted a St. Louis Agribusiness Club event April 11 in Jefferson City that featured Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and USDA Undersecretary Robert Bonnie speaking about a variety of ag issues, including conservation and climate efforts.

Bonnie emphasized “voluntary, producer-led efforts” as the best solution for the USDA’s climate efforts.

Members of the St. Louis Agribusiness Club bused to the Center for Soy Innovation in Jefferson City for the event, which included farmers and people who work for agribusinesses. Chinn said it is good for the industry to build and maintain connections among the different ag sectors.

Bonnie, the USDA undersecretary for farm production and conservation, spoke about efforts to reward farmers for conservation and climate practices, as well as incentivize others to try those practices, such as cover crops.

He said agriculture can be a bright spot in the frustrating world of politics.

“The truth is, in agriculture there’s still a lot of bipartisanship,” Bonnie said. “… There’s quite a bit of chaos, but there’s a lot of good things happening in D.C.”

He said these include investments in rural broadband, flood control along waterways, growing domestic fertilizer production, and programs to make ag lending more accessible for young and beginning farmers.

When it comes to conservation and climate efforts, Bonnie said American farmers are in position to lead the way due to advancements in efficiency.

“U.S. agriculture is far more efficient than the globe,” he said.

Bonnie said it is helpful that practices deemed good for the climate are also good farming practices.

“There’s alignment between good agricultural practices, and what can be good for the climate,” he said.

Bonnie said rural people care about the environment and conservation as much as urban or suburban people, but the differences of opinion can come in how to implement these practices.

“Folks are concerned about a regulatory, top-down approach,” he said.

History has shown voluntary, producer-led, incentive-based initiatives have been what has succeeded in terms of farm conservation efforts and implementing new structures and practices, he said.

He added that the cost of implementing some conservation and climate practices is a concern. He said there needs to be financial incentives.

“How do we create markets that reward producers, that reward farmers for climate-smart practices?” Bonnie said.

He said incentives can help scale up implementation of conservation practices, although he added that they need to reward early adopters who have been utilizing these practices on their farms for years. He said paying for practices implemented rather than carbon sequestered can be one way to do this.

Bonnie said the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program provides funding for projects aimed at helping the environment while also improving farming operations, such as use of cover crops, no-till, crop rotation and bio-fertilizers.

He said the program initially had $1 billion in federal funding, but it received $20 billion in proposals, with over a thousand total proposals. He said the department was able to eventually fund up to $3.1 billion in projects on topics addressing things like soil health and conservation tillage.

Bonnie said productivity in and of itself is environmentally friendly because it means producing more food with less or the same resources.

“Voluntary, producer-led is going to be how we solve this,” he said. “U.S. agriculture should be really good at climate-smart agriculture. We’re really efficient.”

He also said that government spending alone will not solve all challenges, and private investment would be needed as well. One role of the USDA would be to “lower risk to private investment in climate-smart agriculture.”

In her comments, Chinn spoke about the need for farmers to share their stories and to talk about how they have improved efficiency, why they use the practices they use, and to highlight the longstanding importance of conservation for farmers.

“I think farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists,” she said. “Any time you have the opportunity to share the story of agriculture, we encourage you to do that. The majority of our agriculture community are good people with good intentions.”

Chinn, a northeast Missouri farmer, said advocating for the industry and protecting and growing it for the next generation are crucial tasks for her.

“My farm and my family are definitely my passion,” she says.