Fall manure applications can be effective

The right timing can help producers get the most benefit out of manure applications, although weather uncertainty adds nuance to the best time to apply.

Dan Andersen, associate professor of engineering at Iowa State University specializing in manure management, says in general, applying as close as possible to when the crop is growing is ideal.

“The closer you can time the application to when the crop is up and growing, the better,” he says.

When applying in the fall, Andersen says the ideal timing can depend on the cropping system. With continuous corn systems, for example, it can be good to let soil temperatures get cooler, which means less biological activity in the soil and less break down of nutrients from manure.

“We want to try to wait till the soil temperature is cool, about 50 degrees and trending cooler,” Andersen says.

For fields using rotations, in particular those using over-winter crops like wheat or cereal cover crops, Andersen says getting manure applied close to planting those crops can be effective.

“Getting that manure on right before planting that crop is pretty good,” he says.

Andersen says there are some factors to consider when deciding whether to apply manure in the fall or the spring. Applying manure closer to the growing season in the spring is beneficial, although Andersen says the weather is a wild card.

“Fall in the Midwest tends to be drier (than the spring), and makes field logistics drier,” he says.

Also, nutrients in manure applications need a little time before a rain to get attached to the soil. Andersen says there are some unknowns that are just part of the process.