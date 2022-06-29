Midwest hay crop catching up after slow spring start

Hot weather in late June and less rain gave producers an opportunity to catch up on putting up hay.

After a slow start to hay growth with cold weather in the spring, farmers are reporting decent hay yields and, in some cases, very good quality.

Gary Organ, who farms near McLeansboro, Illinois, says his hay schedule has been a little behind normal, but he still was making good progress on his southern Illinois farm.

“Normally we cut our first cutting of alfalfa about May 1,” he says. “But we were slowed down by the weather. We actually baled May 15. It was maybe a little bit short tonnage-wise just because of the weather. We are in the process of our second cutting.”

Organ also puts up some orchardgrass hay, and he says they have done one cutting, and it was growing rapidly after the slow start.

“We already cut our first cutting of orchardgrass,” he says. “It’s roaring back.”

He and his wife, Debbie, also put up some pasture grass and clover hay. He says it has been good, all things considered.

“We’ve gotten along very well considering the weather,” Organ says.

Overall, he says the quality has been good.

“It’s maybe just a tad short tonnage wise, but it’s extremely high-quality hay,” he says.

He says the second-cutting alfalfa is “exceptional” for his southern Illinois area.

How many cuttings they get and the final production numbers will depend on how hot and dry the summer is. He says they normally get five cuttings of alfalfa, on rare occasions six, and around four cuttings of orchardgrass.

Organ says they slightly increased their hay prices this year due to the increase in nutrient and fuel costs.

University of Missouri agronomist Valerie Tate says a cool start to the forage growing season had an impact.

“We had a lot of days that were cool in April, which led to a lot of slow pasture growth,” she says.

Tate says a lot of grass in pastures and hay fields seeded out at lower heights, but grazing or cutting it for hay can re-trigger growth.

June’s long daylight hours contribute to forage growth, and warm-season grasses pick up as the weather gets hot. Tate, who is based in Linn County, Missouri, says warm-season grasses thrive on average daily temperatures from 75 up to 95 degrees.

She says having a variety of forages helps keep pastures and hay fields producing throughout the growing season and provides for multiple successful hay cuttings.

“By having a variety of different species of cool-season grasses and legumes in a pasture or hayfield, we can spread out that time when plants move into that reproductive stage,” Tate says.

Doug Hanson, president of the Illinois Forage and Grassland Council, says the weather has provided challenges, with a cold start to the growing season, regular rains to limit cutting windows, and then hot weather arriving earlier than normal.

“It’s been a mixed bag,” he says of the hay season so far.

But Hanson says some producers have been able to produce a lot of hay, and some of the quality has been very good.

Hot, drier weather in mid-to-late June has farmers watching to see if conditions will get too dry. On the U.S. Drought Monitor map released June 16, Missouri and Illinois did not have any area in official drought conditions. But Iowa saw 9.34% of the state in drought status, primarily in the northwest part of the state.

