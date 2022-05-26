New soybean facility coming to the Bootheel

Cargill has announced plans to build a new soybean processing facility in Pemiscot County, near Hayti and Caruthersville, in the Bootheel region of Missouri.

Casey Wasser, chief operating officer for the Missouri Soybean Association, says the facility would be one of the largest in the country and have an annual production capacity of 62 million bushels of soybeans.

Wasser says the project has been a result of years of effort and coordination between the soybean association, using checkoff funds, and other ag entities such as the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Development Authority.

“That all started years ago with soybean farmers and their checkoffs, partnering with MASBDA and doing studies and finding partners,” he says.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a statement the project will help on a variety of fronts.

“Missouri currently ranks sixth in the United States for soybean production,” Kehoe says. “The location of the new facility will expand the $94 billion economic impact of Missouri agriculture, our state’s top industry, accelerate economic development and enhance workforce opportunities in the Bootheel.”

Wasser says the state will also provide some funding for electric and rail infrastructure to support the project, expected to provide jobs, tax revenue and crop marketing opportunities for the region.

Cargill plans to break ground early in 2023, and plans to be in operation in 2026.

“Missouri Soybean is very pleased with the new build of a soybean crush facility located in Pemiscot County and the direct impact it will bring to our farmers in southeast Missouri,” says Gary Wheeler, Missouri Soybean Association CEO and executive director.

