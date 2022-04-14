Non-GMO soybeans offer niche opportunities

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Growing non-GMO soybeans could be an option for farmers to get a premium for their crops, although they require different management practices.

Greg Luce, the Missouri Soybean Association’s director of research and Bay Research Farm superintendent, says a small number of farmers are focused on that premium market.

“There are opportunities for non-GMO crops, and some farmers focus on that market,” he says. “They grow non-GMO soybeans for a particular end user that’s offering a premium.”

Mac Marshall, vice president of market intelligence for the United Soybean Board and the U.S. Soybean Export Council, says non-GMO soybeans are a relatively small part of the overall picture.

“We are overwhelmingly using trained GM technology,” he says. “It’s about 94% of the planted acreage in a given year.”

Marshall says farmers need to make sure the premium opportunity is there because there are some costs with growing non-GMO soybeans.

“Non-GM production does allow farmers to receive a premium,” he says. “The premium needs to be there. You’ve got to segregate it from the general production line. There are some segregation costs associated with that.”

In addition, Marshall says GMO crops generally require fewer passes over the field, meaning lower field costs.

Besides growing and storing them in different ways, the key difference in managing GMO and non-GMO soybeans comes in weed control, and what herbicides can be used, Luce says.

“That’s what the GMO varieties do is they provide resistance to certain herbicides to control weeds,” he says.

Luce suggests farmers work with their seed dealers to get good non-GMO varieties adapted to their area and the right maturity. He says there are things producers can do to stay on top of weeds.

“Weed control is the key issue, and it can be managed effectively,” Luce says. “Start with a clean field, have a good burndown program. They’d want to apply a herbicide at planting time.”

Producers can then come in with a post-emergence program. Overall, Luce says use of overlapping residuals and multiple herbicide modes of action can help keep non-GMO fields clean and protect against weed threats, in particular waterhemp and Palmer amaranth.

“You’ve got to have a minimum two-pass program with overlapping residuals to make it work,” Luce says.

He says these weed control practices are helpful for any herbicide program, including with GMO crop systems.

As fields get deeper into growing season, there are fewer herbicide options for non-GMO fields. Another good practice is to get the non-GMO soybeans to canopy as soon as possible.

“Narrow row spacing and keeping soybean population levels to an optimum level can help out somewhat,” Luce says.

Also, a good cover crop stand can delay or suppress waterhemp stands.

Luce says farmers can see good yields with non-GMO soybeans.

“Farmers can do it, it’s just some extra effort and management,” he says.

Marshall says the amount of the premium can vary by area.

“It’s usually on a per-bushel basis at the point of delivery,” he says. “It also depends on your geography. A lot of it is already pre-contracted.”

Exports are a significant part of the non-GMO market, Marshall says. He says the supply is fairly limited still, reflecting the relatively small percentage of the total soybean crop, but the industry has recognized there are some buyers with that preference.

“One thing we as a soybean industry pride ourselves in is being able to be a reliable supplier and provider of choice,” he says. “We take pride in that diversity.”

Marshall says there is some “yield drag” with non-GMO soybeans, although that is in partly because many companies put a lot of their resources into developing the best GMO varieties, since that is the largest section of the soybean market. But he says non-GMO crops provide new opportunities. He says the soybean board continues to pursue new markets and value-added traits, including the high oleic soybeans that are non-GMO.

“That’s a value-added trait for soy that is highly desired for end users in the food space,” Marshall says.

He says the industry will continue to pursue variety while monitoring what users want.

“Part of the pillars of building value for the U.S. soy industry is building differentiation,” Marshall says.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.