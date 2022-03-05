Soybean board member focuses on land improvement

For Renee Fordyce, serving on the Missouri Soybean Association board is about using her natural talents to help farmers.

“I don’t have the strongest voice, but I’m a good listener, and if I have something to say, I’ll say it,” she says.

Fordyce farms with family in Harrison County. Taking care of the land and reducing erosion and runoff have been top priorities on the family farm and also in her work with the soybean association. Fordyce says her husband, Richard, and his dad put in several soil conservation structures on their farm with equipment they had.

“We did all of our terracing, all of our tile work through the NRCS to improve our soil conservation,” she says.

Another big step in that area has been implementing cover crops on the farm, Fordyce says.

“We’re really big into cover crops right now, to help with soil health and prevent soil erosion,” she says. “It helps with weed pressure.”

This focus on improving the land helps set up future generations, she says. Fordyce and her husband have two children, Ethan and Emma, both of whom earned agricultural degrees at the University of Missouri.

“Like farmers say, I want to leave it better than when I found it,” she says.

Fordyce says they also use precision agriculture to get ideal seed population and placement, and make sure they are using inputs as efficiently as possible. She says it is especially important in a time of high input prices.