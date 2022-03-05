Soybean board member focuses on land improvement

For Renee Fordyce, serving on the Missouri Soybean Association board is about using her natural talents to help farmers.
“I don’t have the strongest voice, but I’m a good listener, and if I have something to say, I’ll say it,” she says.
Fordyce farms with family in Harrison County. Taking care of the land and reducing erosion and runoff have been top priorities on the family farm and also in her work with the soybean association. Fordyce says her husband, Richard, and his dad put in several soil conservation structures on their farm with equipment they had.
“We did all of our terracing, all of our tile work through the NRCS to improve our soil conservation,” she says.
Another big step in that area has been implementing cover crops on the farm, Fordyce says.
“We’re really big into cover crops right now, to help with soil health and prevent soil erosion,” she says. “It helps with weed pressure.”
This focus on improving the land helps set up future generations, she says. Fordyce and her husband have two children, Ethan and Emma, both of whom earned agricultural degrees at the University of Missouri.
“Like farmers say, I want to leave it better than when I found it,” she says.
Fordyce says they also use precision agriculture to get ideal seed population and placement, and make sure they are using inputs as efficiently as possible. She says it is especially important in a time of high input prices.
“It seems like there’s always a challenge, but farmers find a way to make it work,” she says.
Farmers at least have high crop prices to go with the high input costs, but Fordyce knows high prices don’t last forever, and events beyond farmers’ control can shape markets, both higher and lower.
“Yesterday and today, if you have some old-crop soybeans to sell, you’re smiling pretty good,” Fordyce says. “Unfortunately, it’s because of a bad event (war in Ukraine).”
Another important area for Fordyce is interacting with consumers and talking about agriculture. She says in an age of so much information available online — and not all of it accurate — it is good for farmers to share their story.
“There are new consumers born every day,” she says. “You can’t grow tired of telling your story.”
Fordyce says this comes naturally for her husband, who “doesn’t know a stranger” and has been known to talk about farming with people on planes. He has served as Missouri Director of Agriculture and administrator of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Fordyce says it is important to be kind and authentic when talking about what farmers do.
“We have to remember to just stay humble and stay approachable,” she says. “It’s really important just to be who you are, tell the truth, and be smiling and caring.”
Fordyce says from their time involved in young farmer groups, to work with state commodity groups and then time in Washington D.C., she and Richard have been able to get to know a lot of interesting people in agriculture. On a busy, snowy February day, she was getting ready for a trip to Washington D.C. for American Soybean Association meetings, and she was looking forward to seeing old friends.
“We just have met so many people across the nation,” she says. “Getting together and renewing those relationships, they understand your struggles and where you’re coming from, and they help you solve problems.”
Fordyce says she is proud to be able to work on farmers’ behalf as part of the Missouri Soybean Association board.
“Farmers, they’re just great people,” she says.