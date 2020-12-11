Stimulus situation will affect 2021 ag outlook

At the virtual University of Missouri Crop Management Conference, MU ag economist Scott Brown talked about the market and policy drivers for corn and soybean economics in 2021.

A lot of projections for 2020 did not hold true with the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

“That really changed the outlook,” Brown said.

After farm income of $83.6 billion in 2019, the USDA estimated in February that 2020 farm income would be $96.7 billion, but by December the USDA is estimating $119.6 billion for farm income. Brown said government payments were a big part of the reason for the surge.

He said there are several bullish factors that have also contributed to a surge in crop prices during the fall, including exports to China, U.S. production and stocks being revised downward, and the situation with global competition in export markets.

Looking ahead, Brown said China should continue buying feed as it works to rebuild its hog population after African swine fever. He said global competitors will likely provide some challenges for U.S. export growth, especially once the South American crop gets closer to harvest.

Another key factor to the 2021 outlook will be whether Congress passes any more stimulus funding, and how that might impact demand.

“What happens from a stimulus standpoint going forward?” Brown said. “With no further stimulus, one has to wonder what happens to us in 2021.”

As 2020 comes to a close, the good export year and surging crop prices have given farmers a boost.