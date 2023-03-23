Entomologists and farmers are still learning about the presence and impacts of brown marmorated stink bugs, an invasive pest.

Iowa State University Extension professor and entomologist Donald Lewis says the bugs don’t have the long track record of native pests.

“The brown marmorated stink bug is still relatively new,” he says. “Because of that, we might not have all the answers we want.”

He says the species is known as a pest of crops in its native Asia, in particular China. They pierce and suck fruit, including apples before they ripen.

“It also feeds on soybean pods as they’re developing,” Lewis says.

Affected soybeans can have black, sunken spots on pods. Also, the bugs can impact corn kernel fill, resulting in shrunken or missing kernels. So far, it has been rare enough for the bugs to damage crops in Iowa and Missouri that is has been hard to know exactly how much they can reduce yield, but Lewis says entomologists are monitoring the situation.

The bug was found on the Atlantic seaboard in the 1990s, and by the 2000s it was a common pest, causing damage in fruit crops. Lewis says it was discovered in Iowa and Missouri around 2011.

They have not caused widespread damage in the Midwest, and Lewis says it has been difficult to document specifically how much crop injury they cause.

The bugs have a roughly triangular or shield-shaped body, and they are about five-eighths of an inch long and mottled brownish-gray in color. The word “marmorated” means marbled, describing the color on the bugs’ back.

Lewis says the brown marmorated stink bugs are still somewhat mysterious. The bugs were first documented in Allentown, Pennsylvania, rather than a coastal port city. Also, the bugs try to find their way inside homes to spend the winter. While many eastern seaboard homes have many bugs when they invade, Lewis says Midwestern homes have them in very sparse numbers.

“In Iowa, no one has ever told me they had more than a few,” he says. “And I’ve had a lot of people tell me, ‘oh, I found one.’”

The Midwest experience with the stink bugs has been different.

“We have not had the population outbreak that they’ve had on the Eastern seaboard, and I don’t know that we will,” he says.

Lewis says there are guesses as to why this is the case, but nothing confirmed yet. He says it could be weather-related, such as parts of Iowa not having as much snow cover as Pennsylvania, or the hot humid summers possibly having an impact.

He says parasitic wasps also attack the stink bug eggs, killing 60 to 70% of the eggs and providing some population control. He says they can help with suppression but not eliminating the stink bugs.

The wasps were already in the U.S. before the brown marmorated stink bugs, already feeding on other types of stink bug eggs. Several other varieties of stink bugs were already common in the Midwest.

“These are all guesses at this point,” Lewis says. “I wish we had more information than we do.”

The pest has moved across the entire U.S., with only three states not having confirmed sightings — Alaska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Farmers have some tools to combat the bugs should they show up in large numbers.

“Crop growers will have an option of insecticides if they choose,” Lewis says.

He says it is important to monitor crops for signs of damage to make sure insecticide is applied at the right time. The experiences controlling the insects in the East have provided examples of what works best. Lewis says pyrethroid insecticides have been shown to work well.

Producers continue to wait and see if the bugs will emerge as more of an issue in the Midwestern farming states.

“But we have been waiting to see since 2011,” Lewis says. “We’ve already waited a decade for this thing to explode in our faces, but it hasn’t yet.”