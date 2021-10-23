Tough year for corn, beans looking better in North Central

MENDON, Mo. — Some gray clouds scurried across the sky above, but harvest in North Central Missouri continued as Mike Mauzey harvested a field of soybeans in Chariton County. It was Oct. 5, and he had just started cutting soybeans, although finding a field that was ready to cut was a bit of a challenge.

“I just started,” Mauzey says of his soybean harvest. “This is my first day. These beans are way too tough.”

He was considering stopping to check another field. Dust was stirring up around the combine. Mauzey says there were rain chances on the way, which could help settle the dust. The weather had turned cooler after a few dry weeks that were warmer than normal for autumn.

His corn harvest was complete, although it had been a tough year for corn in his area, with a wet spring giving the crop a slow start, followed by some other weather challenges during the growing season.

“My corn wasn’t very good,” Mauzey says. “It’s probably about 70 bushel yield, about half (of normal).”

He was able to get the corn crop out on a fairly normal timetable, with the wet weather giving way to a decent harvest window in late September and early October.

“I started the middle of September; it’s about normal,” Mauzey says.

It was a change of pace from last year’s delayed corn harvest.

“Last year I was harvesting corn the third week of October,” he says.

Some rains in October provided some delays for soybean harvest progress, although Mauzey says the very early returns had shown signs the crop might fare better than corn in the area, with his early soybeans showing yields of 45 to 50 bu./acre.