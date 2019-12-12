COLUMBIA, Mo. — The wet spring made for a tough year for the University of Missouri soybean variety testing program, as did weather challenges throughout the season and concerns about herbicide drift.
Bill Wiebold, an MU professor and director of MU’s Variety Testing Program, says researchers faced the same planting struggles farmers experienced. Some planned test plots had to be abandoned.
“Missouri farmers experienced unprecedented delays and prevented plantings this year,” he says. “Unfortunately, we lost several locations because of weather.”
The testing program lost its soybean plots at Blodgett and Foley, and parts of the plots at Henrietta, Norborne and Urich. They also had to move the Craig test site to Rock Port.
The state of Missouri saw widespread soybean planting delays, or fields that were never able to get planted. This year, Missouri’s top intended soybean acres that were prevented from being planted were seen in St. Louis (41%), St. Charles (40%), Ste. Genevieve (39%), Cole (26%) and Carroll (24%) counties.
Wiebold says researchers took care to make sure herbicide damage did not impact results.
“For soybeans, we harvest all locations in a region and then assess results for indications of herbicide damage,” he says. “We also visited each site and determined if signs of herbicide damage were visible.”
Wiebold says the testing program waits to make sure of data integrity before posting, and if herbicide damage affects results at a site, they don’t post it. The goal is ensuring quality data for people. Results can be found in this week’s Missouri Farmer Today and online at https://varietytesting.missouri.edu/.
The MU soybean testing program had a variety of sites and maturity groups, divided into North, Central, Southwest and Southeast regions.
North
The North region had test sites at Albany, Canton, Rock Port, Mooresville and Novelty. It included Group 3 and Group 4 soybeans.
For the Group 3 beans in the region, Dyna-Grow S37XS89 had the highest average yield at 63.6 bushels per acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was Asgrow AG39X7 with 73.8 bu./acre at the Canton site.
For the Group 4 beans in the region, NK Brand S42-B9XS had the highest average yield at 62.2 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site was 69.4 bu./acre by both MorSoy MS LL 4197 and MorSoy MS 4117 RXT at the Albany site.
Central
The central region had test sites at Columbia, Henrietta and Truxton. The region included Group 3 and Group 4 soybeans.
For the Group 3 beans in the region, DONMARIO DM 3932E had the highest average yield at 79.0 bu./acre and the highest total recorded at any site in the region with 90.6 bu./acre at Truxton.
For the Group 4 beans in the region, MorSoy MS 4426 RXT had the highest average yield at 71.8 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was Virtue V 4220S with 84.6 bu./acre at Truxton.
Southwest
The Southwest region had test sites at Adrian, Garden City and Lamar. The region included Group 4 and Group 5 soybeans, although the number of Group 5 entered varieties was not sufficient to analyze data at individual locations.
For the Group 4 beans in the region, MorSoy MS 4426 RXT had the highest average yield at 66.3 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was DONMARIO DM 41P2X with 81.2 bu./acre at the Lamar test site.
Southeast
The Southeast region had test sites at Bloomfield, Campbell, Fisk and Portageville. It included Group 4 and 5 soybeans.
Wiebold says the Southeast region saw the most impacts from herbicide damage.
“Our plots in the Southeast region experienced more signs of post-emergence herbicide effects than any of the other regions,” he says. “We visited each location in late July to assess symptoms. We carefully reviewed rank order of varieties for yield at all locations. Data from Blodgett will not be presented or used in the region summary. We are confident that variety comparisons are valid in the other four locations, although there were signs of leaf cupping at Portageville and Bloomfield.”
For the Group 4 beans in the region, Armor X48D25 had the highest average yield at 71.7 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was REV 4310X with 91.6 bu./acre at the Fisk test site.
For the Group 5 beans in the region, Local Seed LS5087X had the highest average yield with 63.2 bu./acre. The highest total recorded at any site in the region was Local Seed LS5386X with 85.4 bu./acre at the Fisk test site.