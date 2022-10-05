Homegrown experience helps 4-Her compete

Growing up on a farm, Clayton Ferguson was drawn to 4-H for as long as he can remember. He loved being around cattle and was eager to compete at the county fair. It wasn’t until 3rd grade, though, that his parents gave the OK for him to enroll.
“I think they were scared of me being around a big calf,” he joked.
His begging finally worked and Ferguson became a member of the Altona 4-H club. A few years into his membership, he switched to the Next Generation 4-H club that was a few miles closer to home. A recent graduate of Adrian High School in Bates County, Missouri, this year marks his final round of 4-H competition.
Over the years, Ferguson has competed in a variety of project areas, including woodworking, welding, beef cattle and swine.
“4-H for me was all about the animals,” he said. “I love the cattle and big steers.”
His woodworking and welding projects gave him the chance to make bird feeders, tables and a cooking wok — just to name a few items.
This year, along with his steer, Ferguson and his siblings showed seven hogs at the county fair. It was a lot of work, and Ferguson said he didn’t get to spend as much time prepping for the show as he’d like. But he managed to place first in his class.
On the cattle side, Ferguson placed above his brother in the heavyweight division, but struggled to beat the higher-end show steers in his class.
“We don’t do a lot with the hair on our cattle,” he said.
Instead of looking for stylish calves that have ring appeal, he picks out homegrown steers from the family feedlot and focuses on winning the “Rate of Gain” contest.
“We push them as hard as we can and let them gain the best they will,” he said. “We’ve won that [contest] a few times.”
When asked if he prefers showing hogs or steers, Ferguson said it was a tie.
“From the money side, I like hogs a lot better,” he said. “But I enjoy steers a lot.”
He enjoys having high-quality animals to compete with and said the 4-H competition in Missouri is notable.
“In Missouri, we have really good kids and livestock, and you hear the judges say it all day in the ring,” he said.
Being around quality stock has helped Ferguson develop a good eye for evaluating livestock, too. The last five or six years, he has competed on the county livestock judging team.
“I enjoy the livestock judging side of 4-H the most,” he said.
While he had a good understanding of selecting livestock prior, being on the team has helped him improve his reasons and judging skills, as well as confidence and leadership ability.
“My confidence has grown a lot,” he said. “You have to walk into the judge’s room and pretty much tell them you’re right.”
Coaches Melissa Lowe and Scott Sims have taught Ferguson how to make good selection decisions and create a persuasive set of reasons for each class. He’s also learned more about sheep and goats through judging.
“I was really bad at handling sheep and goats,” he said. “A few judging camps here and there has helped.”
Ferguson also sought the help of fellow 4-H exhibitors to learn about sheep and goat breeds and terminology.
The work has definitely paid off. Last year, Ferguson competed on the Bates County team at the state 4-H competition. The team placed second overall in state and he was in the top 15 individually. That advanced their team to the national contest in Louisville, Kentucky.
“[Louisville] was an experience of a lifetime,” he said.
The preparation was intense and Ferguson said it was like studying for a big test.
“The livestock quality is amazing,” he said.
Motivated by the success, Ferguson qualified for the state competition again this year and placed eighth as an individual.
“I thought my reasons score could’ve been better, and I wanted to place in the top five, but it’s a huge accomplishment to say you’re one of the top kids in Missouri,” he said.
Once again, his Bates County team placed second overall and secured a ticket to the national Aksarben contest in Omaha, Nebraska. To make the trip even more memorable, Ferguson is competing with his younger sister Callie.
“It’s pretty competitive between us,” he said. “It makes it fun and then you do better.”
Throughout his 4-H career, Ferguson has learned the importance of being a team player, helping others and showing respect.
“You’re not going to get anything from anyone if you’re not respectful,” he said.
He is proud to help others out and knows how valuable an extra hand or word of advice can be.
“I just like helping kids,” he said. “I never want to see kids struggle or lose. I’ve been in that boat and it’s not fun, so any chance I have to helps kids get out of the struggle bus, I’m all for it.”