Former Marine brings military mindset to cattle operation

Jeff Reed and his family run a diversified farming operation in Wayne County, in southeast Missouri. He grows row crops and puts up hay, in addition to raising cattle. He has a cow-calf operation and also backgrounds yearlings.
The route leading Reed to this career and that part of the world was not a common one. He grew up in Texas and joined the Marines right out of high school.
“I guess I was mature enough to know I was too immature to go to college (right after high school),” Reed says.
He says his time in the Marines allowed him to travel a lot, and he spent some time working at embassies around the world. This time in the service also helped him to develop problem-solving abilities and a mindset he says serves him well in farming.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to suck it up and get it done,” he says.
After his time in the Marines, Reed went to Texas A&M University, where he got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He then began teaching agriculture in Texas until a professor at the University of Missouri, Leon Schumacher, reached out and asked Reed to come up to MU get his PhD while teaching at the university.
While at MU, Reed met his now-wife, Andrea.
“When I did a tour, she was one of the people that did a tour with me,” he says.
As he was nearing the end of his PhD studies, Andrea’s dad got sick and passed away. Her family farmed in Wayne County, and her relatives asked Reed and Andrea if they wanted to come to the farm and run the operation. The couple said yes, taking the baton and carrying on the family tradition.
“Our operation has been in my wife’s family for a hundred years,” Reed says.
His family had some livestock while he was growing up, although not on a large scale, and he says he didn’t have any row crop experience. He says teaching about agriculture helped him prepare for his career as a farmer and livestock producer. Reed says he is happy how it turned out.
“It’s kind of one of those dream jobs,” he says. “We really enjoy it.”
It has been helpful that Reed brings a fresh perspective to the farm, he says.
“Being an outsider, it’s a new set of eyes,” Reed says. “We’ve added the yearling operation since I’ve got here. That’s been a really beneficial thing.”
He has also learned about the nuances of raising cattle in south Missouri, with more fescue-based forages as opposed to more Bermuda-based pastures in his area of Texas.
With the challenges of high input costs, Reed says he is focusing on making sure his management decisions are making good financial sense.
“We’re sharpening our pencil on some things we’re doing just trying to make sure we’re making the right financial decisions,” he says.
Reed and his wife also attend conferences and events to continue learning and improving their operation. He serves on the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association board. Reed says he appreciates what he gets to do for a living, running the farm with family and taking his 14-month-old son, Jasper, out to check the cows.
“No day’s the same — the challenges you’re going to come across and solving problems,” Reed says. “That and being able to have my family with me.”