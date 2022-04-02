Former Marine brings military mindset to cattle operation

Jeff Reed and his family run a diversified farming operation in Wayne County, in southeast Missouri. He grows row crops and puts up hay, in addition to raising cattle. He has a cow-calf operation and also backgrounds yearlings.

The route leading Reed to this career and that part of the world was not a common one. He grew up in Texas and joined the Marines right out of high school.

“I guess I was mature enough to know I was too immature to go to college (right after high school),” Reed says.

He says his time in the Marines allowed him to travel a lot, and he spent some time working at embassies around the world. This time in the service also helped him to develop problem-solving abilities and a mindset he says serves him well in farming.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to suck it up and get it done,” he says.

After his time in the Marines, Reed went to Texas A&M University, where he got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He then began teaching agriculture in Texas until a professor at the University of Missouri, Leon Schumacher, reached out and asked Reed to come up to MU get his PhD while teaching at the university.

While at MU, Reed met his now-wife, Andrea.

“When I did a tour, she was one of the people that did a tour with me,” he says.

As he was nearing the end of his PhD studies, Andrea’s dad got sick and passed away. Her family farmed in Wayne County, and her relatives asked Reed and Andrea if they wanted to come to the farm and run the operation. The couple said yes, taking the baton and carrying on the family tradition.