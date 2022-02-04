Genetics, nutrition can help cows stay in herd

Livestock specialists say genetics combined with good nutrition and management can help keep cows in the herd longer.

Jim Humphrey, a University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist based in Atchison County in northwest Missouri, says good genes are a starting point when it comes to cow longevity. Cows need a good foundation.

“Genetics comes into play,” he says. “… There’s been a lot of emphasis put on feet and legs.”

Humphrey says producers can look over cattle and see which ones have good structure and potential to be productive for a long time.

Dan Loy, director of Iowa State University’s Iowa Beef Center, says structural soundness and good genetics provide the foundation.

“I think that’s where you have to start,” he says. “They have to have the capability to have that longevity and stay in the herd. They have to have that structure.”

Humphrey says if cows can get through their first few calves without major issues, they can have long, productive lives on the farm.

“Once we get them past that second calf, if we’re doing most things right, we can keep her in the herd a long time,” he says.

Loy says once the cow has basic health and structure, nutrition allows them to meet their potential.

“With nutrition, we just don’t want to mess anything up,” he says.

Producers can make sure they are meeting cow’s nutritional needs by making sure they are keeping them in good body condition score, particularly in their early years of calving.