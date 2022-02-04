Genetics, nutrition can help cows stay in herd

Livestock specialists say genetics combined with good nutrition and management can help keep cows in the herd longer.
Jim Humphrey, a University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist based in Atchison County in northwest Missouri, says good genes are a starting point when it comes to cow longevity. Cows need a good foundation.
“Genetics comes into play,” he says. “… There’s been a lot of emphasis put on feet and legs.”
Humphrey says producers can look over cattle and see which ones have good structure and potential to be productive for a long time.
Dan Loy, director of Iowa State University’s Iowa Beef Center, says structural soundness and good genetics provide the foundation.
“I think that’s where you have to start,” he says. “They have to have the capability to have that longevity and stay in the herd. They have to have that structure.”
Humphrey says if cows can get through their first few calves without major issues, they can have long, productive lives on the farm.
“Once we get them past that second calf, if we’re doing most things right, we can keep her in the herd a long time,” he says.
Loy says once the cow has basic health and structure, nutrition allows them to meet their potential.
“With nutrition, we just don’t want to mess anything up,” he says.
Producers can make sure they are meeting cow’s nutritional needs by making sure they are keeping them in good body condition score, particularly in their early years of calving.
“We sure want those young females to have plenty of body condition around calving time,” Humphrey says.
He adds producers don’t want cattle to have a body condition score that’s too high, as carrying too much fat around the udder can limit milk production for life.
Loy says a BCS of 5 or 6 at calving time is a good target.
“A 5 or 6 at calving time, then they have a better chance of breeding back,” he says.
The last few weeks of gestation and the time immediately after calving are times of increased nutritional need.
“The last few weeks of gestation, she really starts to require more groceries,” Loy says.
Humphrey says in areas with sandier soils, some cow’s teeth can wear down, but most regions of Missouri and the Midwest don’t have that issue.
Another key to keeping cows productive for a lot of years is working with a veterinarian and keeping up with parasitic controls and vaccinations, Humphrey says.
Loy says producers can work with an Extension specialist or nutritional specialist to talk about their nutritional plans. Even if they have a lot of experience feeding cattle, it can be good to have those discussions to keep up with changes and year-to-year variations in quality.
“Every year’s a little bit different,” Loy says. “It’s important to monitor quality, test your forage.”
Keeping cattle in good health and meeting nutritional needs helps make sure they keep producing healthy calves, which sets them up for longevity.
“Ultimately the way a lot of these animals fall out is because they’re open,” Humphrey says.
Loy says breed associations are developing EPDs for “stayability,” and longevity is something cattle producers are looking for. He says it costs a lot and takes time to develop a heifer, so getting many productive years out of a cow is desirable.
As long as a cow is productive and rebreeds every year, Loy says producers like to keep them around.
Humphrey says each person has their own strategy on when to cull cows or how long to keep them, but he says ultimately a cow producing good offspring can remain part of the herd for a long time, adding that good record keeping helps track cow performance.
“I don’t get real hung up on age,” he says. “I was talking with one producer, they had some cows that were 15 years old, and they were still producing calves. I don’t get hung up on age if you’re taking care of these cows.”