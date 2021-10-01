Maintaining boar, sow lines helps producer improve herd

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. — When it comes to raising Hampshire pigs on his diversified family farm in Lafayette County, Mike Williams knows genetics are crucial. He enjoys that pursuit of continually trying to get better.

“I like the genetics and how you build a better product,” he says.

Part of this effort with genetics involves establishing lines, and Williams says the naming of boars and sows goes hand-in-hand with developing lineage and improving the herd.

“On boars within a litter, I try to use the same name on all the boars,” he says. “We basically try to express some criteria.”

Williams, who raises Hampshire pigs, says pork producers often try to pick names for boars that are very masculine, promote some trait they are emphasizing, or just convey power and strength in general, such as a boar named Freight Train. He has had boars named Elephant and Draft Horse.

“Those are pretty big, stout animals,” Williams says. “On herd boars we try to relate some way, shape or form to what we’re doing, and how we’re doing it.”

He says naming sows is also important, given how crucial sows are to improving herd genetics.

“Wherever you’re really going is based on a sow more than a boar,” Williams says. “We’ve tried to establish those sow lines.”

He also continues names in his sow lines, giving all sows in the line the common name followed by their individual identification number. Some of his sow lines are named Linda and Peaches. Williams says sows provide good indicators of future performance.