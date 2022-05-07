Seedstock producer started small

DADEVILLE, Mo. — On a beautiful late April day in Dade County, Josh Worthington stood by a corral and talked about what success looked like for him as a seedstock producer.

He says the focus is on quality and always pursuing traits that add value — such as calving ease — growing rapidly to a desired end point, and producing a high-value carcass. He keeps a tight focus on those goals.

“We’re kind of like a racehorse with the blinders on,” Worthington says.

He started his purebred seedstock operation, Worthington Angus, in 2004, and he ran it while working as general manager of the Missouri Angus Association. Seven years ago, he decided to leave his post with Missouri Angus and focus on his cattle operation full time. That time working for the breed association helped him learn about the industry and meet successful cattle producers around the state.

“I had the chance to meet lots of folks and watch things happening,” Worthington says.

While doing his job, he learned about how producers were being successful and using new reproductive technology and information.

Worthington had a background in agriculture, working on his parents’ beef cattle operation, serving as Missouri’s state FFA president, and working with the Missouri State University beef program. But it was still a big step when he started his cattle operation on a small scale, buying four Angus cows.

“We didn’t own an acre,” he says. “We didn’t own a truck. We didn’t own any other cows.”

He remembers selling two bulls from those first cows and writing a letter about his operation. He still remembers one thing he wrote in that first letter, a principle he’s always tried to keep in mind.

“We’re fully aware all the genetics we raise at some point end up on somebody’s plate,” Worthington says.

He and his wife, Corry, have three sons, and when the third was on his way, Worthington knew he didn’t want to spend as much time on the road as the job with the Missouri Angus Association required. He decided to focus full-time on the cattle operation. He says he and his wife are happy with that decision.

“This is a great way of life,” Worthington says. “We enjoy raising our boys here.”

Of course, leaving a job in his early 30s with a family, Worthington says he knew his cattle venture needed to be successful, and he had to think about it as a business, even while enjoying the cattle-raising lifestyle.

“There was a superior demand for really high-quality products,” Worthington says.

Focusing on those traits that add value and using reproductive technology have helped him do that. Worthington uses artificial insemination and embryo transfer to improve his herd genetics.

“We stack highly proven genetics over and over,” he says.

Worthington says the use of expected progeny differences (EPDs) has grown more and more valuable as the industry has more data points and genetic information available. All this genetic information has helped producers make better decisions, and the use of AI has increased access to the best bulls.

“It’s a game changer,” he says. “We live in an industry today that’s unlike any we’ve had.”

Worthington says reproductive technology can also help speed up the pace.

“We can make that genetic improvement so much quicker through AI and embryo transfer,” he says.

He has two production sales each year, in late March and early November. There are several local customers, coming from the cattle operations of southwest Missouri, but also from farther away. He says the last sale drew buyers from eight states.

Those buyers are looking for a variety of traits, including growing quickly to the desired size and carcass quality. They also are looking for traits that make cattle easier to work with, which Worthington says reflects the increasing age of many cattle producers, as well as the tight labor supply. These include calving ease and the temperament of cattle.

“I think we see a lot of focus on docility,” he says.

He enjoys having cattle that are relatively easy for his kids to work with.

Time is what matters most to him. Worthington says his role with the Missouri Angus Association was a “dream job,” but now he’s happy to spend most of his time in Dade County.

“One of the things I enjoy the most, I get to spend a lot more time with my family,” he says.

Worthington says the work he does is still “very challenging,” making genetic decisions now that will be realized years down the road and continuing to work to provide cattle for customers that will add value for them. But he says he enjoys that pursuit, and Worthington says his wife tells him he thrives on the challenge.

He is optimistic about the cattle business this year, despite the high costs, and he says the pursuit of quality will be rewarded.

“In this country,” Worthington says, “high-quality beef will always be worth more than low-quality beef.”

