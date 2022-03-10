Weather changes disrupt cattle’s eating routines

Cattle are creatures of habit, and it doesn’t take much to disrupt their routine.

Planning ahead for weather events and other behavioral disruptions can keep issues to a minimum, says Julie Walker, Extension beef specialist with South Dakota State University.

Feedlot cattle are generally fed at the same time each day. Walker says a disruption could cause them to eat more feed and eat more rapidly.

“That’s going to affect performance because of the disturbance in their gut,” she says.

Any shift in routine does not usually affect cow-calf pairs, Walker says, adding animals on a high forage diet can adjust more easily to weather events.

“It takes the rumen 48 to 72 hours to empty,” she says. “If you feed them at 9 instead of 11, that’s not a dramatic change.”

When the thermometer drops, that can impact intake for cattle. Walker says cattle will eat more to help stay warm.

Extreme dry weather can also disrupt the eating habits of cattle, says Dale Blasi, Extension beef specialist with Kansas State University.

“That is going to impact forage quality and yield,” he says.

Poor water quality will also disrupt performance.

“Many areas have a lot of shallow ponds right now due to drought,” Blasi says. “That will definitely impact performance.”

He suggests producers take forage samples to help determine whether cattle may need to be given supplemental feed.

Blasi adds that as the days get longer, cattle will adjust their grazing schedule since they have more hours of daylight.