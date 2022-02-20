Western Farm Show returns after year off

The Western Farm Show is back at the American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri, this year after last year’s show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s show is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27, and will be the 60th edition of the show in Kansas City.

Jami Applegate, the new show manager, says show organizers are looking forward to bringing the event back, and that it features the latest in agricultural equipment for farmers and ranchers to see.

“We’re really excited about it,” she says. “We’re just glad to be back in person.”

Applegate says the farm show is also a good opportunity for exhibitors and salespeople to hear what people are interested in buying.

“They can talk to attendees and get an idea what their first-quarter sales will be,” she says.

The Western Farm Show, which is produced by the Western Equipment Dealers Association, will again feature the popular low-stress livestock handling demonstrations, led by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension livestock specialist Ron Gill. The demonstrations will feature some new methods and information.

“Dr. Ron Gill comes in from Texas, and he does a phenomenal job,” Applegate says.

The livestock handling demonstrations will be held in the Scott Pavilion, adjacent to the American Royal, and are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday of the show weekend.

Another popular part of the farm show is the Family Living Center, which will have a lot more information and exhibitors this year. Applegate says this part of the show has been “doubled, almost tripled” in size. The center includes activities for kids, including painting opportunities and classes.