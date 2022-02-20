Western Farm Show returns after year off

The Western Farm Show is back at the American Royal in Kansas City, Missouri, this year after last year’s show was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s show is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27, and will be the 60th edition of the show in Kansas City.
Jami Applegate, the new show manager, says show organizers are looking forward to bringing the event back, and that it features the latest in agricultural equipment for farmers and ranchers to see.
“We’re really excited about it,” she says. “We’re just glad to be back in person.”
Applegate says the farm show is also a good opportunity for exhibitors and salespeople to hear what people are interested in buying.
“They can talk to attendees and get an idea what their first-quarter sales will be,” she says.
The Western Farm Show, which is produced by the Western Equipment Dealers Association, will again feature the popular low-stress livestock handling demonstrations, led by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension livestock specialist Ron Gill. The demonstrations will feature some new methods and information.
“Dr. Ron Gill comes in from Texas, and he does a phenomenal job,” Applegate says.
The livestock handling demonstrations will be held in the Scott Pavilion, adjacent to the American Royal, and are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday of the show weekend.
Another popular part of the farm show is the Family Living Center, which will have a lot more information and exhibitors this year. Applegate says this part of the show has been “doubled, almost tripled” in size. The center includes activities for kids, including painting opportunities and classes.
Applegate says variety is a key part of the show, and organizers try to mix in new approaches with the annual favorites.
“I think our show offers a little bit of creativity in some of the aspects,” she says.
The farm show also has a Health and Safety Roundup, which features interactive health and safety exhibits, as well as free health care screenings.
Different days of the show have themes. Friday is FFA day and features the “Battle of the Border” food drive, and Sunday recognizes first responders and military personnel.
The Western Farm Show gives attendees a look at a broad range of new ag products, equipment and services, Applegate says, with over 400 exhibitors scheduled to be at the show.
“There’s going to be quite a variation of some exhibitors coming in,” she says.
Among these exhibitors are several new ones, Applegate says, adding to the freshness of the show.
“There’s going to be a lot of new faces, a lot of new opportunities,” she says.
The Western Farm Show has had a longtime home in the West Bottoms region of Kansas City, which has deep agricultural roots and was home to the Kansas City Stockyards for over a century.
“It’s nice to be in an area where ag has been a staple for so many years,” Applegate says.
The show draws in visitors and exhibitors from several states, and Applegate says people are excited to get back to their tradition of making the trip to Kansas City for the show.
“People want to get back to the sense of normalcy, and our show is giving them that,” she says.
More information about the show is available at westernfarmshow.com. The Western Farm Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
Applegate grew up in rural central Kansas, and she says she is eager to play her role in helping put on a show for visitors.
“I’m really just looking forward to the success of it coming together on opening day,” she says.