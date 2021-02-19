Missourian serves FFA as national officer

When Paxton Dahmer was going through the long process of seeking a spot on the national FFA officer team, one of the assignments was to create a video talking about the organization. The application and selection process included more virtual and remote components this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Dahmer says he could go anywhere to shoot his video.

A native of Nevada, Missouri, he knew where he wanted to go — to places that represented the essence of agriculture in his state and the FFA experience.

“I did part of mine at the state fairgrounds (in Sedalia) and part of mine in Kansas City, where the old Baltimore Hotel was,” he says.

The Baltimore Hotel was the site of the founding of the FFA, back in 1928.

The National FFA Convention last fall was held virtually, so Dahmer got to watch the national officer team announcements with a small group of family and friends. He was named a national vice president, and to his surprise a friend showed up at his watch party to present him with his new national officer FFA jacket in person, an effort coordinated by the organization. He says it was special to be able to share the moment with his family and friends.

“That was pretty unique to have them with me,” he says.

That accomplishment was the culmination of years investing in the FFA experience.

Dahmer got his start in the Nevada FFA chapter, and for his supervised agricultural experience he worked in commercial livestock production, showed a variety of livestock, and worked at his local vet clinic. Dahmer also raised Australian shepherd cattle dogs, selling them for work with cattle and quarter horses to buyers from all over.