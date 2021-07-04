American Tractor Museum features rare brand names

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — On a June afternoon at the American Tractor Museum, Kenny Buchheit was in his element, talking with visitors and sharing information about tractors. He started collecting old tractors about 21 years ago, and last August he and his family opened his museum in Perryville.

His tractor collecting got started in a fairly simple fashion.

“Me and my friend took a road trip and came home with a tractor,” he says.

Buchheit is a second-generation owner of Buchheit Enterprises, a retail business that includes farm and ranch products, building materials, and manufactures feed and grain. He says he enjoys collecting rarer makes and models of tractors and preserving that part of farm history.

“We have companies that their name’s disappeared,” Buchheit says. “We have John Deere and a couple Internationals, but everything else is different.”

He says having the variety of tractors and including companies people may not know much about is a way to help remember days gone by on the farm.

“It’s historical preservation and honoring those who came before us,” Buchheit says. “I like the unique stuff.”

One such tractor with a manufacturer name from long ago is a Heider 6-10. The Heider Manufacturing Company began in 1911 in Carroll, Iowa. Heider was bought out by the Rock Island Plowing Company in 1916, but they continued to use the Heider name until 1927. The tractor in the museum has both the Heider and Rock Island nameplates, and it is a style that was built from 1918 to 1926.