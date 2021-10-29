Census shows falling population trends in rural Missouri

The 2020 Census showed Missouri’s population grew by 2.8% over the past decade, compared to 7.4% growth for the U.S. as a whole. The Census showed the continuation of some population trends, including the loss of rural population, but also included some variety among rural communities.
Missouri saw population decline in rural areas, in particular northern and southeastern Missouri, as well as the urban core of St. Louis, both of which have been declining for decades. Suburban areas near Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Columbia saw significant growth.
“I think the numbers reveal pretty much what everyone expected,” said Peverill Squire, political scientist with the University of Missouri.
Of Missouri’s 114 counties, 78 saw population decline reported in the 2020 Census. Ripley County in southeastern Missouri saw the biggest population decline, losing 24% over the past decade.
Mary Hendrickson, rural sociologist with the University of Missouri, says each community has its own factors to consider.
“What’s causing the population loss?” she says. “That’s the question that communities need to be asking themselves.”
Hendrickson says it is also important to look at demographics — who is leaving rural areas.
“If the young people are leaving, if they go get a college degree and don’t come back, that becomes more of a problem,” she says.
Losing too much population can also affect quality of life in rural areas, she says.
“It can have some impact on the level of services that communities can provide,” Hendrickson says.
She says it can also limit business and development.
Hendrickson says some rural counties closer to urban areas have seen population growth, and that can also present some challenges. The Missouri county with the most growth in the 2020 Census was Platte County, which saw almost 20% growth over the last 10 years. That county includes Kansas City suburbs but also some rural areas.
“It’s really interesting to watch. Population gains can also create their own set of problems,” Hendrickson says. “Ask anyone who lives on a farm property around Columbia. They grumble about all the houses going up. There’s always complaints when populations start to spread out to rural areas. It’s really how communities choose to adapt to those changes.”
Rounding out the top five growth counties were Christian, Clay, Lincoln and Boone counties.
Hendrickson says many rural communities, including the small town in Nebraska where she grew up, are thinking about ways to attract and retain young people and families. She says childcare is a big issue, and some small towns have been offering preschool and daycare at their schools to help. Having good parks and services and things for families to do can also help, and good Internet access remains a key issue.
“I think it’s important to think about livelihoods, not just jobs,” she says.
Losing population can have other effects for rural areas, including in politics, Squire says.
“The rural areas are not growing as fast as the suburban ones, and that does get translated to political power,” he says.
Unlike after the 2010 Census, Missouri will not lose a seat in Congress, but the state will have to redraw its eight U.S. House of Representatives districts. Squire says he does not expect any big changes there, even if some districts might become slightly more competitive.
“I don’t think you’re going to see anything dramatically different,” he says.
Overall, Squire says Missouri’s relatively slow population growth could hint at economic conditions.
“It suggests that there are some economic difficulties that have to be overcome,” he says.
Hendrickson says rural communities can best position themselves for success by being willing to adapt.
“The communities that are the most resilient are the ones that can adapt to changing conditions,” she says.