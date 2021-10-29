Census shows falling population trends in rural Missouri

The 2020 Census showed Missouri’s population grew by 2.8% over the past decade, compared to 7.4% growth for the U.S. as a whole. The Census showed the continuation of some population trends, including the loss of rural population, but also included some variety among rural communities.

Missouri saw population decline in rural areas, in particular northern and southeastern Missouri, as well as the urban core of St. Louis, both of which have been declining for decades. Suburban areas near Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Columbia saw significant growth.

“I think the numbers reveal pretty much what everyone expected,” said Peverill Squire, political scientist with the University of Missouri.

Of Missouri’s 114 counties, 78 saw population decline reported in the 2020 Census. Ripley County in southeastern Missouri saw the biggest population decline, losing 24% over the past decade.

Mary Hendrickson, rural sociologist with the University of Missouri, says each community has its own factors to consider.

“What’s causing the population loss?” she says. “That’s the question that communities need to be asking themselves.”

Hendrickson says it is also important to look at demographics — who is leaving rural areas.

“If the young people are leaving, if they go get a college degree and don’t come back, that becomes more of a problem,” she says.

Losing too much population can also affect quality of life in rural areas, she says.

“It can have some impact on the level of services that communities can provide,” Hendrickson says.