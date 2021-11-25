Communities work together to address hunger

Rebeca Pacheco’s work involves building collaboration in her community to address the challenges it faces.
Pacheco, executive director of the Butler County Community Resource Council, says businesses, organizations and faith groups are eager to work together to address problems, and hunger is a key issue for her area.
“There’s a very large need in the entirety of the Southeast Missouri region,” she says. “The population is overwhelmingly rural, and the poverty rate is high.”
Pacheco says in her county, 18.2% of families deal with hunger issues. That climbed to 23% during the COVID pandemic.
“That’s a lot,” she says. “That’s a large percentage of the community that have hunger issues.”
The council works with local food banks to coordinate services and also provides a number people can call to find out what assistance is available. Pacheco says a key part of their efforts involve working with schools on the breakfasts and lunches they provide, as well as the summer food program for kids when school is not in session.
“The school system is a huge player in preventing hunger in the children,” she says.
The council also has community gardens where people can learn about growing food and harvest food to meet their needs.
Pacheco says the work is ongoing.
“Our role is to bring people to the table to talk about what the issues are and to bring order and implement solutions,” she says. “We’re also a resource for people. We get calls from people in the community with needs, whether it’s food or shelter. We can direct them to services, let them know what’s available.
Food systems and meeting hunger needs are a key part of the Missouri EATs program, which stands for Engage-Act-Transform. State project coordinator Bill McKelvey says the program involves conversations with people about challenges and opportunities in their areas, including food systems. Missouri EATs helps coordinate services to maximize available resources.
“We kind of provide a roadmap to achieve those goals that they set,” he says.
As an example, McKelvey says one community had three food pantries, but there was little coordination or communication between them. Missouri EATs worked with them to set up food pickup times that didn’t conflict with each other, and spaced out throughout the week to help meet the needs.
“Human capital” is one obstacle rural communities face in their food systems,” McKelvey says, meaning having people to work who have the time and the right skills.
Another challenge is facilities. He says communities are putting more and more focus on what they want food systems in their area to look like.
“I think there’s growing awareness about the food we eat, where it’s grown and how it’s produced, and how elemental that is to life,” McKelvey says.
It can be inspiring to see the community respond for those in need, although Pacheco adds that they can only do so much.
“I think the community is very committed to help people meet this need, but there’s more need than there is resources,” she says. “… It’s an ongoing issue with poverty, generational poverty. It’s difficult for families to rise out of that situation.”
McKelvey says community groups will continue to work to make a difference.
“A lot of folks, they want to be part of the solution if they see hunger in their communities,” he says.