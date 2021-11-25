Communities work together to address hunger

Rebeca Pacheco’s work involves building collaboration in her community to address the challenges it faces.

Pacheco, executive director of the Butler County Community Resource Council, says businesses, organizations and faith groups are eager to work together to address problems, and hunger is a key issue for her area.

“There’s a very large need in the entirety of the Southeast Missouri region,” she says. “The population is overwhelmingly rural, and the poverty rate is high.”

Pacheco says in her county, 18.2% of families deal with hunger issues. That climbed to 23% during the COVID pandemic.

“That’s a lot,” she says. “That’s a large percentage of the community that have hunger issues.”

The council works with local food banks to coordinate services and also provides a number people can call to find out what assistance is available. Pacheco says a key part of their efforts involve working with schools on the breakfasts and lunches they provide, as well as the summer food program for kids when school is not in session.

“The school system is a huge player in preventing hunger in the children,” she says.

The council also has community gardens where people can learn about growing food and harvest food to meet their needs.

Pacheco says the work is ongoing.

“Our role is to bring people to the table to talk about what the issues are and to bring order and implement solutions,” she says. “We’re also a resource for people. We get calls from people in the community with needs, whether it’s food or shelter. We can direct them to services, let them know what’s available.