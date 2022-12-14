Farm Bureau meeting hosts governor

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — At Missouri Farm Bureau’s annual meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks, guest speakers talked about the opportunities and challenges in agriculture right now.

Among the speakers at the general session Dec. 5 was Gov. Mike Parson. He discussed recent policy moves, including extending the state’s drought declaration and signing a tax cut.

He extended the drought alert until March 1, which allows for some measures like haying CRP ground, and state drought response teams will continue working for ways to provide relief and assistance.

Parson, who has a farm in southwest Missouri, says some of the state has gotten rains, but much of Missouri is still in drought, and cattle producers are still dealing with the resulting forage shortage.

“The effects from the drought are going to be long-lingering,” he said. “There was no fall pasture. … It is going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.”

The governor also touted the tax cut he signed as good for agriculture, and ongoing state budget surpluses made it possible.

“You are a lot better at deciding how to spend that money than the government is,” he said to those at the annual meeting.

Parson also talked about his recent trade trips to Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He said rising standards of living in the area provides an opportunity for farmers.

“They are looking to buy the higher-end products, products we raise here in Missouri,” he said.

The governor said it is important to those countries to have reliable ag trade partners and a good shipping system.

“The other thing they are concerned about is food security,” Parson said. “Eighty percent of their food products are shipped into their countries.”

He also spoke about the state’s investments in infrastructure, and the importance of those efforts for rural Missouri.

“We’ve made the largest investment in high-speed Internet in Missouri history, and that’s important for rural Missouri,” Parson said. “We have to have high-speed Internet available wherever you live in the state.”

He also said the state is working to support rural roads.

“We took a hundred million dollar investment in lettered roads in the state, that’s the first time we’ve ever done that,” Parson said.

He said investing in infrastructure, as well as child development and education, are crucial issues for the future of the state.

“It is important to me as governor, it’s important to me as a father, and it’s important to me as a grandfather,” Parson said.

After the governor and other state officials spoke, Ray Starling delivered the keynote address. Starling served as the

USDA chief of staff under Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. He now works as an advisor with Aimpoint Research and for the North Carolina Chamber.

Starling shared quotes from several politicians, professors and people in business who say the food system is broken. He said that while the food system can always be improved, he sees it as strong and resilient. After some examples of shelves looking empty early in the coronavirus pandemic, Starling said food got where it needed to go.

“I’ve yet to read a single story of how someone starved in the U.S. during COVID,” he said. “If you ask me, that’s the sign of a resilient food system, not one that’s broken.”

Starling also said ag production levels have skyrocketed while keeping inputs down, similar to levels 75 years ago.

“Our inputs have actually stayed about the same,” he said. “In fact if you count labor, it would drop below (past levels).”