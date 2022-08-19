Farm logos reflect family values, style

When Steve Miller and his business partners started Galaxy Beef 20 years ago, they had a business plan, a mission statement, and made other preparations, but they needed a name and logo.

“There were multiple families involved so it didn’t seem right to use a family name,” he says.

The solution came from the name of a road that ran between Miller’s farm and his business partners’ land, Galaxy Road.

The operation is located at Graham, Missouri, and even when his business partners backed out, Miller decided to keep the Galaxy Beef name and logo, which features a stacked G and B as well as a star. He says they had established that name and logo, and people were associating them with the Angus bulls Galaxy Beef raised and sold.

The family business now has operations at Graham in northwest Missouri and at Macon in northeast Missouri.

“We are finally getting to have some name recognition,” he says.

The logo has seemed to work well, as Miller used to always include the words “Galaxy Beef” along with the logo, but now sometimes he just puts the stacked GB and star and customers know that is his.

Seth Herrold, who farms in Daviess and Harrison counties in northwest Missouri, says the logo he designed provides a consistent look to represent his family farming operation.

“For me the logo was about creating a visual for our operation,” he says. “Something people could see in town and know it was us.”

Herrold says the logo provides a consistent look across the farm.

“I created it using a design program and now we have it on everything from the combine to coffee mugs,” he says. “It’s unique to use and a great brand that will hopefully be on our farm for years to come.”

Jude Becker owns and operates Becker Lane Organic Farm at Dyersville, Iowa. The local road is named for his family, so he incorporated that into his farm name.

“We wanted to have our own logo, and we just decided in the end the geographic place you produce your food is important,” he says. “I live on a sixth-generation family farm, and the road is named after my family, and the name Becker Lane is kind of catchy, so we went with Becker Lane.”

For the logo, Becker went with family history as well, with a twist to reflect what he does.

“It’s my family crest, and I added a pig’s head,” he says.

Becker says the Old World look of the crest, along with the splash of bright red color, helps.

“It sticks out in a meat case,” he says.

For Brandt Farms at Corning, Iowa, where the family raises purebred cattle, Austin Brandt says a simple look works well.

“Our logo is fairly simple and clean, but we think it represents who we are to our customers,” he says. “Clear, concise and, for lack of a better term, no bull. The heifer outline in our logo is actually one we raised and the one we consider to have ever hit it big time after we sold her. The circle surrounding our entire logo kind of represents our ability to serve all those no matter the niche market you are looking for — seedstock producers, show cattle producers, commercial cattlemen and farm to table meat produce.”

Editor’s note: Seth Herrold is the brother of MFT Field Editor Benjamin Herrold.