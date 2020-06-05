There will be no Farmfest and no Dakotafest this summer.
The organizer of both shows, IDEAg, announed the cancellation Friday, June 5 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We announce this decision with great disappointment but the well-being of our exhibitors, attendees, staff, volunteers and their families is paramount,” said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, which owns IDEAg. “We understand the impact this has on the ag community, but simply put, it is the right decision to make in these uncertain times.”
Farmfest, scheduled for Aug. 4-6 in Redwood County, Minnesota, has served farmers and the agriculture community for 38 years. Dakotafest, scheduled for Aug. 18-20 in Mitchell, South Dakota, was set to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Aspects of each show will be done virtually this year, including the Farmfest political forums.
“The Farmfest Political Forums are a highly anticipated part of our annual event, especially for the state’s ag industry and in this important election year,” said Melissa Sanders Carroll, executive director, IDEAg. “Providing people a virtual opportunity to learn about and participate in the issues that directly impact their farms, lives and families is essential to us.”
Next year’s show dates have been set. Farmfest will be Aug. 3-5, 2021, and Dakotafest is slated for Aug. 17-19, 2021.