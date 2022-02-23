FFA advisor drawn to rural Missouri

Amanda Haeberlin grew up in North Carolina, but she grew to love rural Missouri during her time in the state, enough that she decided to make it her home.
She is now in her 10th year as ag teacher and FFA advisor at the Palmyra FFA in northeast Missouri.
Her journey to Palmyra started from the far edge of North Carolina, in the strip of land between the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the rest of the state to the west.
“I grew up at the very end of the Outer Banks in North Carolina,” Haeberlin says.
Her parents weren’t farmers, but she took an agricultural class when she started high school.
“I really enjoyed the class and I really enjoyed our ag teacher,” Haeberlin says.
The teacher’s name was James Oliver.
Haeberlin ended up serving as a chapter FFA president for three years, and then got her undergraduate degree at North Carolina State University. For her master’s degree, she ultimately decided on the University of Missouri, which offered her a grad assistantship.
While at MU, Haeberlin was able to experience rural schools in the state.
“Schools in Missouri are not consolidated like they are in North Carolina,” she says. “… I like the smaller schools.”
Haeberlin says this makes for more ag teaching opportunities, and also she says Missouri schools show a commitment to their FFA programs, using her current school as an example.
“Being an FFA advisor is treated like an additional job, and I’m paid for it,” she says.
Beyond those factors, she really enjoyed the rural Missouri lifestyle.
“I fell in love with rural Missouri on top of that,” Haeberlin says.
She had been part of a program that required her to teach a certain number of years in North Carolina after graduation. She started there, but says she ultimately paid back some of her fellowship money to be able to return to Missouri sooner.
She eventually landed at Palmyra, where the chapter has found success, including a national champion floriculture judging team at the convention last fall. Haeberlin says Julia Marie Schmitt, a floral expert with the local Busy Bee Florist, helped train the students.
“She was so excited to help us,” Haeberlin says. “She brought in a wide range of experience. She gave us that extra push we needed, and then the boys’ motivation and drive did the rest.”
The Palmyra team had a “just phenomenal” showing in the national contest, Haeberlin says. Three of the top four individual scores were from Palmyra, and they won the contest by over 100 points, with seven points separating second and third.
“It was the first national championship our chapter has ever had,” she says. “It was so much, how excited I was for them. I just lost it, I bawled on the convention stage. My heart was just so full at that moment.”
“I think I have the greatest job in the world,” she says. “… Just being able to work day to day with these kids, helping them become more confident with who they are, helping them find out what they want to do with their life. I think all of them just make my job completely worthwhile.”