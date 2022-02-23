FFA advisor drawn to rural Missouri

Amanda Haeberlin grew up in North Carolina, but she grew to love rural Missouri during her time in the state, enough that she decided to make it her home.

She is now in her 10th year as ag teacher and FFA advisor at the Palmyra FFA in northeast Missouri.

Her journey to Palmyra started from the far edge of North Carolina, in the strip of land between the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the rest of the state to the west.

“I grew up at the very end of the Outer Banks in North Carolina,” Haeberlin says.

Her parents weren’t farmers, but she took an agricultural class when she started high school.

“I really enjoyed the class and I really enjoyed our ag teacher,” Haeberlin says.

The teacher’s name was James Oliver.

Haeberlin ended up serving as a chapter FFA president for three years, and then got her undergraduate degree at North Carolina State University. For her master’s degree, she ultimately decided on the University of Missouri, which offered her a grad assistantship.

While at MU, Haeberlin was able to experience rural schools in the state.

“Schools in Missouri are not consolidated like they are in North Carolina,” she says. “… I like the smaller schools.”

Haeberlin says this makes for more ag teaching opportunities, and also she says Missouri schools show a commitment to their FFA programs, using her current school as an example.

“Being an FFA advisor is treated like an additional job, and I’m paid for it,” she says.